Devara Part 1 box office collection Day 3: Jr NTR eyes 200 crore in India

Devara Part 1 box office collection Day 3: Jr NTR eyes 200 crore in India

Within just three days of its release, 'Devara: Part 1', starring Jr. NTR, has raked in over Rs 300 crore at the global box office. The movie had a massive opening weekend at the domestic box office

Devara movie poster

Devara movie poster

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Devara Part 1 is shattering world records in just the first week of its release, doing phenomenal business at the box office across the world. The movie has recorded one of the biggest openings in the history of Indian cinema. 

According to reports, Devara is at number 2 in the list of highest-grossing films across the world over this weekend.

Devara Part 1 box office worldwide collection

The first part of Devara Part was released in theatres on September 27 and the film's makers released a statement that the movie has garnered over Rs 172 crore on its opening day across the world, beating even big Hollywood films.
 

Devara minted $32.93 million ( ₹275 crores) gross in its opening weekend worldwide, becoming only the second movie across the world to achieve the feat. Devara is only behind The Wild Robot which grossed $44 million over the weekend and is ahead of bigger Hollywood tentpoles like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ($29 million) and Transformers One ($25 million). 

Devara going strong at box domestic box office

Devara Part 1 has posted a tremendous performance at the box office minting over Rs 300 crore across the world and around Rs 200 crore in India. The industry tracker, Sacnilk, reports that the movie has collected around Rs 161 crore net in India during the opening weekend. On the first Sunday, the movie’s earnings surged by 5 per cent to gross Rs 40 crore in the domestic market. 

The real test for the movie will begin on Monday as the weekday begins and it is highly likely the collections of the movie will dip. 

About Jr’s NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’

Devara Part 1 is an Indian Telugu-language action drama movie which is directed by Koratala Siva and it is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. Apart from NTR and Saif, the movie also features Prakash Raj, Tom Shine Chacko, Srikanth Meka, and Narain playing vital roles in the movie. The plot of the movie revolves around a domestic struggle in a beachside setting. The balance of power shifts constantly in the region.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

