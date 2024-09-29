IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh's green carpet appearance sends fans into frenzy

Business Standard
Shah Rukh bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 'Jawan' at IIFA 2024

Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's arrival at the IIFA 2024 green carpet was nothing short of electric. (File Image)

Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's arrival at the IIFA 2024 green carpet was nothing short of electric, and his fans couldn't contain their excitement.

The moment SRK walked the green carpet, loud cheers and screams echoed throughout the venue. Dressed in a sleek all-black suit, Shah Rukh looked as charming as ever, greeting photographers and fans with "Adaab".

After striking a few poses for the cameras, the 'Jawan' actor took a moment to connect with his fans, shaking hands and making the evening even more special for those lucky enough to be near him.

 

Shah Rukh bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 'Jawan' at IIFA 2024 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

He received the award for his action-packed performance in 'Jawan', which also starred Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi.

While receiving his award, SRK touched the feet of filmmaker Mani Ratnam and gave a warm hug to AR Rahman.

As a host, the 'Jawan' actor made sure to make his co-hosts Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar shake their legs to his hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The trio surely added "triple the charm, triple the fun" on the stage at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Shah Rukh and Vicky Kaushal also shared a fun moment as they danced to 'Oo Antava' song.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.


First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

