Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Dhurandhar box office day 13: Ranveer Singh's film to enter ₹500 cr club

Dhurandhar box office day 13: Ranveer Singh's film to enter ₹500 cr club

Dhurandhar entered the Rs 400 cr club in just 12 days and is now all set to cross the 500 cr mark. Its total box office collection stands at Rs 437.25 crore to date. It was released on Dec 5

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar box office Collection day 13

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dhurandhar box office: As the second week of Dhurandhar, a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh, approaches, the excitement surrounding the movie has not subsided. At the box office, the Ranveer Singh film is still unstoppable. The movie has made around ₹437 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.com. The Aditya Dhar-directed movie is now India's third-highest-grossing movie of 2025.  
 
The lead actor, Ranveer Singh, penned a note on Instagram after the success of Dhurandhar that says, “Kismat ki ek bahut khoobsurat aadat hai ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai… Lekin filhaal… nazar aur sabr” (Fate has a very beautiful habit — it changes with time. But for now… ward off the evil eye and have patience)."
 

Dhurandhar box office collection report 

After earning ₹207.25 crore in its first week, Dhurandhar made ₹32.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹53 crore on its second Saturday, ₹58 crore on its second Sunday, ₹30.5 crore on its second Monday, ₹30.5 crore on its second Tuesday, and about ₹25.50 crore on its second Wednesday. 
 
According to the movie trade website Sacnilk, this puts the movie's total box office collection at ₹437.25 crore. Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2, which earned ₹435.33 crore in India. 
 
At this pace, the movie may break the box office record set by the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor film Stree 2. Over the course of its domestic box office run, Stree 2 earned ₹597.99.

Also Read

Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait in Dhurundhar

How Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait emerged as Dhurandhar's surprise hero

Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 box office day 6: Balakrishna starrer slips despite ₹70 cr mark

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 12: Ranveer's film enters 400 cr club

Karan Johar

Dharma Productions buys Cornerstone's stake in its talent management firm

Border 2 teaser OUT

Border 2 teaser out: Sunny Deol returns, Varun Dhawan & Diljit join forces

 
After Padmaavat (₹302.15 crore), Simmba (₹240.3 crore), Bajirao Mastani (₹184.3 crore), and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (₹153.55 crore), Dhurandhar is now Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. As of December 17, the movie had earned ₹664.5 crore at the global box office. 

About Dhurandhar Movie

Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor play important roles in the film, which is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. 
 
Dhurandhar chronicles clandestine intelligence operations against the backdrop of terror and geopolitical events such as the 26/11 Mumbai attack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the hijacking of the Kandahar airliner. On December 5, it was made available.
 
Critics gave the movie mixed reviews, while viewers praised it. Memes and compliments on the cast's performances are currently trending on social media. 
 

More From This Section

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash eyes massive global opening as James Cameron returns

The Family Man 3

Best of OTT in 2025: From The Family Man 3 to Ba***ds of Bollywood and more

homebound

Homebound makes Oscar shortlist: A look at India's past nominations

Homebound

Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound shortlisted for Best Int'l Film

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 winners: Paatal Lok 2, Black Warrant dominate

Topics : Bollywood box office Indian film industry Ranveer Singh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon