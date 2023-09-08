Jawan box office collection Day 1: SRK's Jawan marks history, beats Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated movie was finally released in theatres yesterday, September 7, 2023. As expected, the movie did a fabulous business on day 1 at the box office and created history.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the Jawan movie earned a whopping Rs 75 crore on day one and became the biggest opener of all time in Bollywood. The movie has collected around Rs 150 crore worldwide.

Jawan box office collection Day 1

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is an action-packed movie which shattered several records on day one of its release. Reports suggest that the movie has garnered Rs 75 crore on Day 1, making it the first Hindi movie to earn more than Rs 60 crore on opening day.

The movie has collected around Rs 65 crore from the Hindi version and around Rs 10 crore from the Tamil and Telugu versions.





Also Read: Film studios uploading older titles on YouTube to maximise reach, revenue This whopping collection of Jawan was possible because it was released on the day of Janmashtami, and the movie is expected to do much more business on weekends.

The movie has already surpassed Pathaan in terms of opening day collection. Earlier this year, Pathaan movie set a new record by collecting Rs 57 crore on its first day and earning Rs 70 crore on its second day two. The film ended up with Rs 543 crore.

Jawan movie occupancy

The movie had an overall occupancy of 58.67 per cent in the Hindi version on September 7, the highest occupancy rate was recorded during the night shows with 69.34 per cent, and the lowest was in morning shows, marked at 46.11 per cent. The afternoon and evening shows had 54.27 per cent and 64.94 per cent, respectively.





Also Read: 800 trailer: Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic sheds light on legendary spinner The highest occupancy of the movie was in Chennai, with 81 per cent in the Hindi version, and the lowest in Surat, with only 44.50 per cent.

Jawan movie had 55.80 per cent occupancy in Tamil and 76.06 per cent in Telugu version.

Jawan movie: Advance Booking

The movie gained momentum even before hitting theatres. The Jawan movie has sold 5,57,000 tickets across national chains for day 1. In the PVR + INOX, the movie has sold 4,48,000 tickets, and Cinepolis sold 1,09,000 tickets, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

About Jawan

The Atlee-directed Jawan movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupatthi, Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, Priyamini and Deepika Padukone in cameo roles.





Also Read: Bambai Meri Jaan trailer out: Kay Kay Menon as cop in crime thriller series Shah Rukh Khan is in a double role in the movie, an intelligence officer and a thief. The movie is a commercial entertainer. Jawan movie is about a man who sets out to correct what's wrong in society. The movie also touches on important social issues, such as corruption, government apathy, farmers' suicide, a poor healthcare system, faulty army weapons and dangerous factories in residential areas.

Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma produced the movie.