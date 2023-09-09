SRK's Jawan sets box office on fire, earns Rs 200 cr globally in two days

After smashing the record for the biggest-ever opening in the history of Hindi cinema, Shahrukh Khan's latest release Jawan continues to set the box office on fire. After witnessing a huge opening on day one, Jawan pulled in Rs 53 crore on day two, According to industry tracker Sacnilk. This is nearly as high as the opening day haul of SRK's last film, Pathaan.



Jawan box office collection Day 2



Estimates suggest that Jawan earned Rs 53 crore on day two. Jawan earned Rs 74 crore across all languages in India on day one, outpacing Pathaan's record of Rs 57 crore. The total Indian collection of the film now stands at Rs 127 crore. According to Sacnilk, the Hindi-language release contributed an estimated Rs 47 crore. The film grossed over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office, tweeted trade analyst Ramesh Bala.



On September 8, Red Chillies Entertainment reported that Jawan had earned over Rs 129 crore worldwide on opening day, which shattered Pathaan's record of Rs 106 crore. The confirmed figures are yet to arrive.



Jawan movie occupancy



The Hindi version of Jawan had an overall 42 per cent occupancy across the country. An occupancy rate of 70 per cent was recorded during night shows. While the Hindi version recorded 66 per cent occupancy in Chennai, Mumbai saw occupancy at 43 per cent, The Indian Express (IE) reported. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the action thriller had 40 per cent and 57 per cent occupancy on day two, respectively.

The film had an overall occupancy of 58.67 per cent in the Hindi version on day one. The highest occupancy rate was registered during the night shows with 69.34 per cent, and the lowest was in morning shows, marked at 46.11 per cent.



About Jawan



This is the second time a Shahrukh Khan-starrer has shattered box office records this year after the release of Pathaan in January. Directed by Atlee, Jawan hit theatres worldwide on September 7. The action-thriller also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in special cameos.



