HBO has officially begun its hunt for the next generation of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. The studio announced an open casting call for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of JK Rowling’s beloved series, inviting children aged 9 to 11 to audition for the iconic roles.

The casting call is seeking young actors to portray the trio of magical friends as they embark on coming-of-age adventures and battle dark forces at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Aspiring actors must be UK or Ireland residents, with the studio emphasising a commitment to "inclusive, diverse casting," welcoming all races, ethnicities, and gender identities to apply.

The audition process involves submitting two short self-tapes, including a recitation of a poem or story — though prospective stars should avoid using any material from the Harry Potter universe. “Please use your own accent,” the notice advises.

This new TV series, announced by Warner Bros Discovery last year, is set to run for at least seven seasons on Max (formerly HBO Max), with each season dedicated to faithfully adapting one of Rowling’s original books. Rowling will serve as an executive producer on the ambitious project, which is expected to span a decade.

While the announcement has sparked excitement, reactions among fans have been mixed. Some are eager to see the story retold in greater detail, with the TV format providing the opportunity to explore elements omitted from the films. Others remain conflicted about Rowling’s continued involvement, given her controversial views on transgender issues.

The Harry Potter franchise is a global phenomenon, with books, films, video games, and theatre productions generating an estimated 20 bn pounds ($25bn) in revenue. Casting for the original films, now 25 years ago, was famously shrouded in rumours, with Rowling insisting on an all-British cast. The roles were ultimately filled by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, then relatively unknown actors.

Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger, has expressed her deep connection to the character, writing on Instagram during the 20th anniversary of the first film: “Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world, and Hermione [still is] my favourite fictional character of all time.”

Though no official release date has been confirmed, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav indicated in February that the show is eyeing a 2026 premiere. Fans now eagerly await the casting announcements for this fresh chapter in the Wizarding World saga.