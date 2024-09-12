MTV VMAs 2024 full list of winners: Taylor Swift, Malone bag most awards

MTV Video Music Awards 2024 took place on Wednesday (September 11) at UBS Arena (New York). The award function witnessed some amazing performances, major moments and winners.
Sabrina Carpenter clinched the MTV Video Music Award for Song of the Year for Espresso. Taylor Swift and Post Maslone took home the first award of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards for best collaboration. Women majorly dominated the show, no example greater than an imaginative, medieval set from Chappell Roan.
Megan Thee Stallion hosted the show for the first time and joked that VMAs now stood for the “Voluptuous Megan Awards.” BLACKPINK's LISA made her way to the VMA stage for the first time and performed as a soloist powering through two of her brand-new singles, New Woman and Rockstar. Shawn Mendes made a long-awaited return.
The night belonged to Taylor Swift who led all nominees with 12 nods followed by her 'Fortnight' collaborator Post Malone with 11. Swift bagged seven awards while Post won five, which also includes the top win of the night when “Fortnight” was named video of the year.
The show was hosted by Nessa, Dometi Pongo and Kevan Kenney, the 90-minute live VMAs pre-show special aired from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, CMT and Logo.
MTV Video Music Awards: Check the full list of winners
Video of the year
- Ariana Grande – We can’t be friends (wait for your love)– Republic Records
- Billie Eilish – Lunch– Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red– Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Eminem – Houdini– Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- SZA – Snooze– Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records
Artist of the year
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Song of the year
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em– Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow – Lovin on Me– Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us– pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
- WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso– Island
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight– Republic Records
- Teddy Swims – Lose Control– Warner Records
Best new artist
- WINNER: Chappell Roan – Island
- Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
- Tyla – Epic Records
Best collaboration
- Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy– OVO / Republic Records
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be– CMG / Interscope Records
- Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll – Wild Ones– Columbia Records
- Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven– BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help– Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
- WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight– Republic Records
Best pop
- Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
- Dua Lipa – Warner Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Tate McRae – RCA Records
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Best hip-hop
- Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy– OVO / Republic Records
- WINNER: Eminem – Houdini– Shady / Aftermath / Interscope RecordsGloRilla – Yeah Glo!– CMG / Interscope Records
- Gunna – fukumean– Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
- Megan Thee Stallion – BOA– Hot Girl Productions
- Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – FE!N– Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys – Lifeline– AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.
- Muni Long – Made for Me– Def Jam
- WINNER: SZA – Snooze– Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tyla – Water– FAX Records / Epic Records
- Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – Good Good– mega / gamma.
- Victoria Monét – On My Mama– Lovett Music / RCA Records
Best alternative
- WINNER: Benson Boone – Beautiful Things– Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves– Dirty Hit
- Hozier – Too Sweet– Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed– KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
- Linkin Park – Friendly Fire– This Compilation / Warner Records
- Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live)– Warner Records
Best rock
- Bon Jovi – Legendary– Island
- Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove– Atlantic Records
- Green Day – Dilemma– Reprise Records / Warner Records
- Kings of Leon – Mustang – Capitol Records
- WINNER: Lenny Kravitz – Human– ?"-© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
- U2 – Atomic City – Interscope Records
Best Latin
- WINNER: Anitta – Mil Veces– Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Bad Bunny – Monaco– Rimas Entertainment
- Karol G – Mi Ex Tenía Razón– Bichota / Interscope Records
- Myke Towers – LaLa – Warner Music Latina
- Peso Pluma & Anitta – Bellakeo – Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky– Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
- Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería– Sony Music US Latin
Best Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song– Mavin / Republic
- Burna Boy – City Boys– Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – Sensational– Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tems – Love Me JeJe– Since ’93 / RCA Records
- WINNER: Tyla – Water– FAX Records / Epic Records
- Usher, Pheelz – Ruin – mega / gamma.
Best K-pop
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven– BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- WINNER: LISA – Rockstar– Lloud Co. / RCA Records
- NCT Dream – Smoothie– SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
- NewJeans – Super Shy– ADOR / Geffen Records
- Stray Kids – LALALALA– JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Deja vu– BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
Video for good
- Alexander Stewart – if you only knew– FAE grp
- WINNER: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For (From Barbie) – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove – Atlantic Records
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best for Me– Twenty Nine Music Group
- RAYE – Genesis– Human Re Sources
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love– Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
MTV push performance of the year
- August 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes– Atlantic Records
- September 2023: GloRilla – Lick or Sum– CMG / Interscope Records
- October 2023: Benson Boone – In The Stars– Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- November 2023: Coco Jones – ICU– Def Jam
- December 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama– Lovett Music / RCA Records
- January 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones– Columbia Records
- February 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control– Warner Records
- March 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova– Island
- April 2024: Flyana Boss – yeaaa– vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
- May 2024: Laufey – Goddess– Laufey / AWAL
- June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – EASY– SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
- July 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun – Lava / Republic Records
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
- Beyoncé – Love on Top (2011)
- Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliott – Like a Virgin & Hollywood (2003)
- Eminem – The Real Slim Shady & The Way I Am (2000)
- WINNER: Katy Perry – Roar (2013)
- Lady Gaga – Paparazzi (2009)
- Madonna – Like a Virgin (1984)
- Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me (2009)
Best Trending Video
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em– Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Camila Cabello feat. Playboi Carti – I Luv It – Geffen / Interscope Records
- Chappell Roan – Hot to Go!– Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.
- Charli XCX – Apple– Atlantic Records
- WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba – Mamushi– Hot Girl Productions
- Tinashe – Nasty– Nice Life Recording Company
Best Group
- *NSYNC – RCA Records
- Coldplay – Atlantic Records
- Imagine Dragons – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
- NCT Dream – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
- NewJeans – ADOR / Geffen Records
- SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
- Twenty One Pilots – Fueled By Ramen
Song of Summer
- Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) – Republic Records
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things– Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather– Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!– Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.
- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish – Atlantic Records
- Eminem – Houdini– Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That – Wilburn Holding Co. / Boominati / Epic / Republic
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be – CMG / Interscope Records
- Hozier – Too Sweet – Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us– pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help– Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
- Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please – Island
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)– American Dogwood / EMPIRE
- SZA – Saturn– Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight– Republic Records
- Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby– ISO Supremacy / PULSE Records / Concord
Technical awards
Best direction
- Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)– Republic Records; directed by Christian Breslauer
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves– Dirty Hit; directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
- Eminem – Houdini– Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; directed by Rich Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion – BOA– Hot Girl Productions; directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please– Island; directed by Barbia Zeinali
- WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight– Republic Records; directed by Taylor Swift
Best cinematography
- WINNER: Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)– Republic Records; cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
- Charli XCX – Von dutch– Atlantic Records; cinematography by Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa – Illusion – Warner Records; cinematography by Nikita Nuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo – obsessed– Geffen Records; cinematography by Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky– Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment; cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight– Republic Records; cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
Best editing
- Anitta – Mil Veces – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment; editing by Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)– Republic Records; editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; editing by David Checel
- LISA – Rockstar – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; editing by Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso– Island; editing by Jai Shukla
- WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight– Republic Records; editing by Chancler Haynes
Best choreography
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit; choreography by Margaret Qualley
- WINNER: Dua Lipa – Houdini– Warner Records; choreography by Charm La’Donna
- LISA – Rockstar– Lloud Co. / RCA Records; choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky– Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
- Tate McRae – Greedy – RCA Records; choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Troye Sivan – Rush– Capitol Records; choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkof
Best visual effects
- Ariana Grande – the boy is mine – Republic Records; visual effects by Digital Axis
- WINNER: Eminem – Houdini– Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; visual effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
- Justin Timberlake – Selfish– RCA Records; visual effects by Candice Dragonas
- Megan Thee Stallion – BOA – Hot Girl Productions; visual effects by Mathematic
- Olivia Rodrigo – get him back!– Geffen Records; visual effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight– Republic Records; visual effects by Parliament
Best art direction
- Charli XCX – 360– Atlantic Records; art direction by Grace Surnow
- LISA – Rockstar– Lloyd Co. / RCA Records; art direction byPongsan Thawatwichian
- WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion – BOA– Hot Girl Productions; art direction by Brittany Porter
- Olivia Rodrigo – bad idea right?– Geffen Records; art direction by Nichaolas des Jardins
- Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please – Island; art direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight– Republic Records; art direction by Ethan Tobman