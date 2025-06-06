Friday, June 06, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / OTT releases this week: Bhool Chuk Maaf, Jaat, Thudarum and more to stream

OTT releases this week: Bhool Chuk Maaf, Jaat, Thudarum and more to stream

This week is going to be full of entertainment as several OTT releases are in the pipeline, including Bhool Chuk Maaf, Jaat, Thudarum and more

Top OTT releases of the week

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

It’s going to be a blockbuster week for OTT lovers! A fresh wave of movies and web series is hitting your favourite streaming platforms – spanning genres like romance, mystery, horror, action, and satire. Whether you’re into time-travel comedies, suspense thrillers, or South Indian drama, there's something new to binge this weekend.
 
From Rajkummar Rao’s quirky time-loop tale to gritty thrillers like Jaat and emotionally layered dramas like Thudarum, this week is one of the most diverse and exciting for OTT viewers in India in recent months. The dominance of South Indian cinema continues with powerful stories and fresh narratives.
 
 
Here’s a quick look at some of the top OTT releases of the week, complete with release dates and where you can watch them.

Top OTT releases of the week

Alappuzha Gymkhana

The rising popularity of South Indian cinema continues to attract viewers across India. Directed by Khalid Rahman, Alappuzha Gymkhana is a sports drama that has officially made its digital debut.
 
Set in the scenic town of Alappuzha, the film explores local life, sports culture, and youthful ambition. After a successful theatrical run starting April 10, the film has now arrived on OTT.

  • Release date: June 5, 2025
  • Where to watch: SonyLIV

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Following delays and legal hurdles, Bhool Chuk Maaf, a sci-fi romantic comedy, finally premieres on OTT. Rajkummar Rao plays Ranjan, a small-town lover who finds himself trapped in time after breaking a vow to Lord Shiva. Wamiqa Gabbi stars as Titli, his love interest.
 
With supporting performances by Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain, the film promises humour, heart, and time travel twists.
  • Release date: June 6, 2025
  • Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Get Away

Get Away is a horror-satire starring Nick Frost. What begins as a relaxing family holiday turns into a nightmare when they discover a serial killer hiding on the island.
 
Also featuring Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft, and Maisie Ayres, this film blends dark humour with thrills.
 
  • Release date: June 6, 2025
  • Where to watch: JioHotstar

Chhal Kapat: The Deception

Set during a wedding in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, this mystery thriller unravels after a suspicious death sets off a tense police investigation. The ensemble cast includes Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, and more.
 
  • Release date: June 6, 2025
  • Where to watch: Zee5

Jaat

The action-packed thriller Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, is set in a secluded coastal village where the fearsome criminal Varadaraja Ranatunga rules with terror. However, the tide begins to turn when a mysterious traveller clashes with his men, revealing the plight of the oppressed villagers.
 
Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film features a powerful ensemble including Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles.
 
  • Release Date: June 6, 2025
  • Where to Watch: Netflix

Thudarum

Fresh off a record-breaking theatrical run, Thudarum, starring the legendary Mohanlal, is now shifting gears for its grand OTT debut, and fans are buzzing with excitement. 
 
The film follows the emotional journey of Shanmugham, a humble taxi driver with an unbreakable bond with his beloved black Ambassador. But when the car suddenly vanishes under strange circumstances, what begins as a simple search quickly spirals into a gripping mystery full of twists, emotions, and surprises. 
 
Will Shanmugham’s love for his car drive him to the truth? Get ready to find out as Thudarum hits streaming screens with full throttle!
 
  • Release Date: June 6, 2025
  • Where to Watch: JioHotstar

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

