BTS megastars RM and V complete military service, spark reunion excitement

BTS megastars RM and V complete military service, spark reunion excitement

BTS members RM and V are discharged from military service today, June 10, 2025. They were welcomed and greeted by enthusiastic fans anticipating the group's reunion

BTS members RM and V are discharged from military service today

BTS members RM and V are discharged from military service today

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

BTS Military Discharge: The wait is finally over for BTS fans around the world. On June 10, 2025, BTS members RM and V were officially discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service, igniting excitement for a long-awaited reunion of the world’s biggest K-pop group. 
The duo, part of the seven-member boy band that took the music industry by storm, completed their 18-month military duties and were welcomed back by hundreds of cheering fans. 
All South Korean men under the age of 30 have to undergo mandatory military service. Since 2022, BTS members have been on a group hiatus to fulfil this national duty. Now, with RM and V returning to civilian life, the reunion of all seven members is just around the corner.
 

Fans from around the world welcome RM and V BTS Group

Fans from across the globe—Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Turkey, and beyond—gathered near military bases just outside Seoul and in Chuncheon to celebrate the return of RM and V. The crowd held up banners and cheered as the stars appeared in their white military uniforms. 
RM, who was recently crowned “Favourite K-pop Artist” at the American Music Awards, carried a bouquet and his saxophone. In a heartfelt moment, he played a short tune for fans, sparking joy in the crowd. 

V was all smiles as he danced and waved, clearly moved by the love and support from fans. Both idols gave emotional speeches. RM thanked everyone for waiting, and while promising the comeback, he said, “I’ll work hard to make an album soon and come back to the stage.” 
V called the experience “a time to reset and rebuild both my body and mind,” adding that he was eager to reunite with fans, known as the ARMY.

A step closer to BTS reunion

This emotional return comes during “FESTA,” the annual celebration of BTS’s debut anniversary—now in its 12th year. HYBE, the band’s agency, released a simple yet powerful message: “WE ARE BACK.” The news has already made an impact, with HYBE shares rising between 2.3 and 10 percent in recent days, showing fans’ and investors’ excitement alike. 
The rest of BTS isn’t far behind. Jimin and Jungkook are scheduled to be discharged on June 11, while Suga will complete his service on June 21. Jin, the oldest member, was the first to enlist and is already back. With all members soon to be reunited, anticipation is building for new music, albums, and a global tour. 
For fans, this isn’t just the return of idols—it’s a moment of renewed hope. RM and V’s return marks a symbolic new beginning. RM’s solo projects and V’s self-reflection during military service point toward a stronger, more mature BTS ready to take on the world again. 
The countdown to BTS's grand reunion has officially begun—and the ARMY is ready.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

