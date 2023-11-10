Sensex (-0.10%)
Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 3: Sara, Ananya taste Karan's coffee

Koffee with Karan Season 8, episode 3, witnessed two emerging actresses from B-town, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The episode is broadcasted every Thursday at 12 am

Koffee with Karan Season 8

Koffee with Karan Season 8

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Another episode of Koffee with Karan season 8 goes on air on Thursday, November 9, 2023, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to deliver some drama.

In the latest episode, Sara and Ananya could be seen discussing every hot topic under the roof, and the host of the show, Karan Johar, managed many confessions from the two.
If you didn't get time to watch the episode 3 of Koffee with Karan on Disney+ Hotstar, then you have nothing to worry about. Here are the key highlights from the show.

Karan directly asked about Kartik Aryan

Both Sara and Ananya Pandey dated Kartik Aaryan, and Karan directly asked the two about the actor. He asked them how easy it was to be friendly with each other considering they both dated the same guy. Sara mentioned that she dated the actor for a short while but eventually broke up. Ananya Pandey was also in a relationship, and Karan himself confirmed their break-up news in one of the KWK's episodes with Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday.

Sara exposed the lies about the industry

In one of the popular segments of Koffee with Karan's rapid-fire round, Sara asked about the actors and actresses on social media. Sara called out stars who edit pictures and tag that it is natural on social media, and she added that the pap videos expose their true selves. 

Also Read: Koffee with Karan, episode 2: Deol brothers talk about nepotism, Gadar 2

A shy Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were often spotted together on several occasions and have spoken about their relationship. Ananya looked shy while talking about her relationship with Kapur. 

Sara about Shubman Gill

When Sara Ali Khan was asked about the Indian Cricketer, Shubman Gill, she cleared the rumours and mentioned that she is not the correct Sara that Shubman is dating. She added that she is looking for the right relationship for herself rather than jumping from one relationship to another. 

Karan Johar’s friendships

Karan Johar has many friends in the industry, but the filmmaker is very close to actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol Devgn. Karan shared his own relationship with the filmmaker and opened up about the reason he stopped talking with Kajol and Bebo and how they again became friends later.

Also Read: Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 1: Couple share their wedding stories

Where to watch Koffee with Karan?

Koffee with Karan premiered every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar at 12 am.

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon