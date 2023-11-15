Tiger 3 box office collection Day 4: Salman's movie about to reach 150 cr

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 continued its good performance and showed no signs of stopping at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected around Rs 44 crore on Day 4. The total collection at the domestic box office is now close to surpassing the Rs 150 crore mark. After the third day of collection, Tiger 3 became the third highest-earning movie after three days, just behind Shah Rukh Khan 's Jawan and Pathaan.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment after "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai". This is also the fifth instalment of Aditya Chopra's spy universe after the latest edition of War and Pathaan in the chronology. Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in their previous roles as Tiger and Zoya. In this franchise, Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist.

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 4

Tiger 3 is expected to continue its impressive run and may well earn around Rs 35 crore on Day 4. However, the collection may decline further due to the semi-final match between India and New Zealand.

However, the movie had 33.54 per cent occupancy across its Hindi belt movies on Tuesday, after this, the Telugu language has the second highest occupancy with 19.88 per cent, followed by Tamil with 16,46 per cent occupancy. Key contributors to the occupancy were Lucknow, Mumbai, National Capital Regions (NCR), Ahmedabad, Chennai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

The movie collected Rs 44.5 crore on opening day, followed by Rs 59 crore on day 2 and Rs 44 crore on day 3. The total collection of the movie after three days is around Rs 147.50 crore net in India, and the total worldwide collection of the movie has reached around Rs 241.5 crore gross.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is an action thriller movie featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emran Hashmi. In this sequel, both Tiger and Zoya are framed as traitors by an ex-ISI agent named Aatish Rehman. Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan also appear in cameo roles as Kabit Singh and Pathaan.

The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and it is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.