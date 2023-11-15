Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 4: Salman's movie about to reach 150 cr

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 continued its whopping collection at the box office. The movie is close to crossing Rs 150 crore. The movie stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi

Tiger 3

Tiger 3

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 continued its good performance and showed no signs of stopping at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected around Rs 44 crore on Day 4. The total collection at the domestic box office is now close to surpassing the Rs 150 crore mark. After the third day of collection, Tiger 3 became the third highest-earning movie after three days, just behind Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment after "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai". This is also the fifth instalment of Aditya Chopra's spy universe after the latest edition of War and Pathaan in the chronology. Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in their previous roles as Tiger and Zoya. In this franchise, Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 4

Tiger 3 is expected to continue its impressive run and may well earn around Rs 35 crore on Day 4. However, the collection may decline further due to the semi-final match between India and New Zealand. 

However, the movie had 33.54 per cent occupancy across its Hindi belt movies on Tuesday, after this, the Telugu language has the second highest occupancy with 19.88 per cent, followed by Tamil with 16,46 per cent occupancy. Key contributors to the occupancy were Lucknow, Mumbai, National Capital Regions (NCR), Ahmedabad, Chennai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

The movie collected Rs 44.5 crore on opening day, followed by Rs 59 crore on day 2 and Rs 44 crore on day 3. The total collection of the movie after three days is around Rs 147.50 crore net in India, and the total worldwide collection of the movie has reached around Rs 241.5 crore gross.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is an action thriller movie featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emran Hashmi. In this sequel, both Tiger and Zoya are framed as traitors by an ex-ISI agent named Aatish Rehman. Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan also appear in cameo roles as Kabit Singh and Pathaan. 

The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and it is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

Also Read

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Jawan box office collection Day 7: SRK's movie shows no signs of stopping

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Deol's movie enters its second weekend

Gadar 2 box office collection day 13; expert says movie will earn 500 crore

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 6: SRK movie earns Rs 550 crore globally

10 best-animated movies of all time to watch with your kids in your home

Abdul Razzaq apologises to Aishwarya Rai for remark; here's why

800 OTT release: Muralitharan's biopic set to release on Jio Cinema

'The Marvels' box office: MCU sees slight growth, earns Rs 8.40 crore

Upcoming OTT releases this week: Here are top 5 series to watch this week

Topics : Bollywood Indian Box Office Box office Salman Khan Katrina Kaif

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon