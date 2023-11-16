You are truly God's child: Anushka Sharma to Kohli after his 50th ODI ton

Anushka Sharma couldn't refrain from applauding her husband, Virat Kohli , for surpassing his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most centuries in ODI cricket. Virat now has 50 ODI centuries under his name. He achieved this milestone during the first semi-final played between India and New Zealand in Wankhede, Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Anushka Sharma was present in the stadium to witness the historical knock of her husband, and she wholeheartedly celebrated that moment. Later, she wrote a beautiful post on her Instagram story praising her husband, Virat Kohli, for achieving that milestone.

Anushka shared an Instagram story with a picture of Virat Kohli and wrote, "God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child."

She also shared images of other key players of the team in her Instagram stories.

Anushka also shared an adorable post on Virat's 35th birthday. The actress wrote "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli.”

The incredible knock from Virat Kohli helped India to reach a massive total of 397, and India successfully defended the target as Shami was the hero in the second inning, taking 7 wickets. India defeated New Zealand in the first semi-final by 70 runs and confirmed its berth in the final.

This is the fourth time that India reached the Men's World Cup final, and won in 1983 and 2011. India also reached the final in 2003 but failed to win the World Cup at that time. On Thursday, Australia will face South Africa in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback after four years with Chakda Xpress. This movie is based on the life of former Indian women's team cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and it is directed by Prosit Roy. Anushka and Prosit will be reunited after four years after the supernatural horror movie Pari for the upcoming movie.