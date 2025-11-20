Manika Vishwakarma enters Miss Universe 2025, India's crown moments so far

Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manika Vishwakarma continues the legacy of Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, and Harnaaz Sandhu as she prepares for Miss Universe 2025. Here is a summary of India's crown moments so far

India’s Miss Universe winners list

Manika Vishwakarma is poised to join the legacy of India’s most celebrated beauty queens as she prepares to represent the country at Miss Universe 2025. The 74th edition of the pageant will take place on 21 November at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.
 
22-year-old Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan stunned with her national costume at Miss Universe 2025 with a masterful fusion of high luxury and traditional Indian cultural aspects. Let us take a look at the Indian contestants who have won the title so far.

List of past India’s Miss Universe winners

Sushmita Sen: 1994
 
It all started in 1994 when Sushmita Sen, then just 18 years old, became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. Her triumph represented a changing India that was fearless, self-assured, and eager to be noticed; it was not only about beauty. 
 
She is still regarded as a cultural figure who helped redefine what an Indian woman could do on the international scene.
 
Lara Dutta: 2000
 
Lara Dutta won the second Miss Universe title for India in 2000, six years later. She received an incredible 9.99/10, one of the highest scores in Miss Universe history, for her final response in the Q&A round. 
 
She demonstrated at that instance how pageantry might serve as a platform for eloquence, ambition, and strong opinions.
 
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: 2021
 
Thanks to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, India's Miss Universe title returned in 2021 following a protracted 21-year break. Her victory seemed to be more than just a personal victory; it was a cultural milestone and a potent reminder that India was still in the spotlight and prepared to shine once more.
 
Manika Vishwakarma: 2025
 
Manika Vishwakarma, the Miss Universe India 2025 winner who is travelling to Thailand for the international competition, is currently the centre of attention. She is a political science and economics student from a generation that combines desire, insight, and grace. 
 
She was born in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Her quest is about more than simply beauty; it is about conviction, character, and continuing a tale that began over 30 years ago.
 

 

 

