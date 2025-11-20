Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony Inzone H9 II gaming headphones launched in India: Check price, details

Sony Inzone H9 II gaming headphones launched in India: Check price, details

Sony launches the Inzone H9 II in India, a second-generation gaming headset with WH-1000XM6 audio drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life

Sony Inzone H9 II

Sony Inzone H9 II

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony India has launched the second-generation Inzone H9 gaming headphones. According to the company, the Sony Inzone H9 II introduces enhanced performance, improved comfort, and audio innovations tailored for competitive PC and console gaming. The Sony Inzone H9 II boasts advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) and sound powered by the Sony WH-1000XM6’s audio driver unit. It will be made available for purchase soon.

Sony Inzone H9 II: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 28,990
  • Colour: Black, White
The Sony Inzone H9 II gaming headphones will be available for purchase starting November 22, across ShopAtSC’s website, and ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.
 

Sony Inzone H9 II: Details

The Sony Inzone H9 II has been claimed to deliver superior sound performance, which has been made possible by the 30mm drivers that are also seen in Sony’s premium WH-1000XM6 headphones. The company said that it captures every detail from subtle, distant footsteps to deep, immersive rumbles, ensuring gamers experience clear audio. It further boasts ANC to block outside noise.

Also Read

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

Stan secures investment from Sony Innovation Fund in Series A round

PlayStation India Black Friday sale

Black Friday sale: Sony announces discounts on PS5 consoles, games and more

PS Plus Extra game catalogue for November

PlayStation Plus Nov game catalog: GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption, MotoGP 25

Sony PlayStation Portal remote player

Sony brings cloud streaming to PlayStation Portal handheld, redesigned UI

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks response of Ilaiyaraaja's firm on Sony's plea in copyright dispute

 
The Inzone H9 II uses a directional cardioid boom microphone designed to focus on the user’s voice while reducing background noise, said Sony. The adjustable boom arm can be positioned as needed, and the headset applies AI-based processing to filter ambient sound. It also supports super wideband voice transmission, which allows for clearer and more natural-sounding communication during gameplay. The headphones feature 360-degree spatial sound for gaming.
  The Sony Inzone H9 II weighs 260 grams and boasts a battery life of around 30 hours on a single charge with ANC turned off. Connectivity is handled through an included USB-C dongle that provides a 2.4 GHz low-latency wireless link, while Bluetooth can be used simultaneously for handling calls and notifications.

More From This Section

Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series

SPPL launches Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series in India: Price, features

Realme GT 8 Pro smartphones launched in India

Realme GT 8 Pro with Ricoh cameras launched in India: Check price, specs

Lava Agni 4

Lava Agni 4 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8350, Vayu AI: Watch unboxing

Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies launched Wobble One smartphone

Indkal debuts Wobble One phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7400: Price, specs

Logitech Signature Slim Solar K980 wireless keyboard

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard launched: Price, features

Topics : Sony Sony India headphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon