IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rehman likely to perform

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: The inaugural event will be held at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium, Chennai. Akshay Kumar, AR Rehman and others are expected to perform at the event

IPL 2024

IPL 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

The most expensive cricket league, IPL, is all set to kick off on March 22, and in the inaugural match, former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Like every year, this year will also witness an opening ceremony where Bollywood celebrities will perform and set the tone for the rest of the season.

Ahead of the grand celebration, fans are excited to know the names of celebrities who will perform at the mega event. Last year, the night was mesmerised by celebrities like Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamannaah Bhatia at the opening event.
Who is going to perform at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony?

As per reports, this year's opening ceremony will be grander than the past few years. The night will witness performances from Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, playback singers AR Rehman and Sonu Nigam. However, there has yet to be an official confirmation.

Where will the opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be held at the MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium, Chennai (Chepauk). The first match between CSK and RCB will also take place on the same ground.

When will the opening ceremony of IPL 2024 take place?

The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 will begin at around 6.30 pm IST. The inaugural match of the 17th season will take place on March 22, 2024. Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will likely perform at the inaugural event, they might be there to promote their upcoming movie, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Apart from them, playback singers like AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam are also expected to perform at the opening ceremony.

IPL 2024: Match timings

The first match of IPL 2024 will take place at 8 pm IST at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium, Chennai on March 22. The remaining 17th edition of the IPL 2024 will begin at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm IST. 

Where to watch live streaming of IPL 2024?

The live cricket action will be broadcast on Star Sports network, and the live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema. 

Indian Premier League IPL IPL opening ceremony Cricket sports

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

