IPL 2024: Virat Kohli joins Royal Challengers Bangalore training camp

The former India and RCB captain was seen taking rounds of the Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of his warm-up. Skipper Faf du Plessis also attended the session.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 8:03 AM IST

Superstar Virat Kohli on Monday made his first appearance in the training session of his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2024 beginning March 22.
Kohli, who was out of the country for the birth of his second child, arrived in India on Sunday.
The former India and RCB captain was seen taking rounds of the Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of his warm-up. Skipper Faf du Plessis also attended the session.
RCB, who have never won the IPL, begin their campaign against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Friday.
 
Kohli's performance in the lucrative T20 league will be closely tracked as the event precedes the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.
The 35-year-old played his first T20 since the 2022 World Cup back in January against Afghanistan.
Skipper Rohit Sharma also made a comeback in that series and is expected to lead India in the T20 World Cup beginning June 1.
Kohli also missed the five-match home Test series against England due to his family commitments.
The batting great had a memorable IPL last year, aggregating 639 runs including two hundreds and six half-centuries.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 8:03 AM IST

