Home / Education / News / SBI Clerk Results 2025: Check 'Mains' result link, selection list and more

SBI Clerk Mains results 2025 will be declared soon. SBI Clerk 2025 Mains exam was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025. This recruitment is for more than 14,000 positions across the nation

State Bank of India (Source: SBI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Clerk Exam Results 2025: The State bank of India (SBI) Clerk Mains result 2025 will be released shortly by the bank. The results will be declared on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in. The 2025 SBI Clerk mains result will be accessible in PDF format. 
 
The roll numbers of eligible applicants will be included in the SBI Clerk mains selection list. This recruitment is for more than 14,000 Junior Associate (Clerk) posts across the nation. Exam dates for the SBI Clerk 2025 'mains' were April 10 and 12, 2025. 
 
However, candidates who pass the local language test are chosen in the end. Before issuing the final letter of appointment, the examination authority will confirm eligibility. Together with the results, the SBI Clerk mains cutoff 2025 will be made public. Candidates are recommended for appointment based on the SBI Clerk mains merit list. 

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
 
Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link that says “SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025" and press on it.
 
Step 3: You will be routed to the result login page.
 
Step 4: Fill in your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password as needed.
 
Step 5: Press on the ‘Submit’ button.
 
Step 6: Your SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen.
 
Step 7: View your result carefully and download the scorecard for later reference.
 
Step 8: Take a printout of the result if required. 

SBI Clerk mains 2025: What are qualifying marks?

Candidates must receive a minimum percentage of points overall in the main test (with a 5% relaxation for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, ESM, and DESM candidates). The bank determines the minimum qualifying marks on aggregate. 
   

 

 

