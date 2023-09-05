Bambai Meri Jaan trailer out: Kay Kay Menon as cop in crime thriller series

Kay Kay Menon-starrer crime drama series Bambai Meri Jaan trailer has been released by Amazon Prime Video. The 10-part series is directed by Shujaat Saudagar and packed with complete action, killing, and drama. The series is set in the 1960s and 70s Bombay taking the audience to fictionalised Bambai, where crime, gang wars, and treachery are common occurrences.

Kay Kay Menon portrays the role of a police inspector in Bambai city, which is full of gangsters.

Kay Kay Menon and his wife Nivedita will be seen together after a long time. Nivedita Bhattacharya has been a regular face on television shows. When asked about working with her husband, the actress joked that she wanted to impress him.

Bambai Meri Jaan trailer out

The trailer of Bambai Meri Jaan has been released on Amazon Prime Video. The series is produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment and Ritesh Sidhwani.

While talking about the 10-part series, Ritesh Sidhwani said, “Set in the post-independence era, Bambai Meri Jaan chronicles the birth of the underworld in Mumbai against the backdrop of a free nation. Viewers will witness a gripping gangster thriller, exploring the classic, universal battle of good versus evil.”

Farhan Akhtar also shared the trailer of Bambai Meri Jaan on his instagram handle and he also wrote, “An honest father, an insatiable son, and the consequences that lie within #BambaiMeriJaanOnPrime, trailer out now.”

Watch the trailer here:

Bambai Meri Jaan: About

The series depicts the story of gangster Dara Kadri from his father's eyes who is a former police officer, Ismail Kadri. This season shows how Dara puts everything at stake including his family to become a fearless and cold-blooded gangster who uses his evil brain to tackle police, business rivals and the demon inside him.

What is the release date of "Bambai Meri Jaan"?

Bambai Meri Jaan will be released on September 14, 2023.

Where to watch the "Bambai Meri Jaan" series?

The Bambai Meri Jaan will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Who is the director of Bambai Meri Jaan?

Bambai Meri Jaan movie is directed by Shujaat Saudagar.

What is the cast of Bambai Meri Jaan?

The cast of Bambai Meri Jaan is: