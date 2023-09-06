800 trailer: Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic sheds light on legendary spinner

Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan is undeniably excited as the trailer of his biopic, '800', was released on Tuesday. The official trailer was unveiled in Mumbai by former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya and legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Muralitharan, who is a member of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame and has taken over 530 wickets in one-day internationals and 800 Test wickets, is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.







Film ‘800’: Insights

Sachin Tendulkar yesterday unveiled the 800 trailer in Mumbai. The film focuses around the endless battles that Muthaiah Muralitharan had to face to emerge as a legendary cricketer in the history of the game. The film follows the cricketer from his turbulent childhood to the point when he landed a spot in the national team to become a cricket legend.

At first, Vijay Sethupathi was approached to play Muralitharan's role in the biopic, and the actor even agreed to play the part. But later, Vijay had to move out from the film. This prompted the filmmakers to approach Madhur Mittal, who appears to have made an honest effort to depict the incredible character convincingly.

Whether he has done a total justice in his portrayal will only be known when 800 will be released in theatres next month.

Muralitharan’ s 800: Overview

Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal will be seen depicting the role of the amazing Sri Lankan spinner in his biopic. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu under the composition and direction by MS Sripathy.

Despite the fact that the film will concentrate in generally on Muthaiah Muralitharan's professional scenario, the title ‘800’ appears to highlight the 800 wickets that the cricketer has taken throughout in his Test career.

The trailer gives glimpses of the immense obstacles that the cricketer has to face in his lifetime. How the film looks overall and plays out such scenes remains to be seen.

Movie 800: Trailer Talk

The trailer displayed the film's emphasis on the unknown story of Muttiah Muralitharan. It begins with flashbacks of occasions in Sri Lanka during the 1970s, when minority Tamils were focused on, outlining the challenges the community faced at that point.

A young man in a white cricket jersey kneels in front of armed army personnel, and a voiceover says, "For someone who hails from a group of migrant labourers, getting recognised as a citizen itself is very tough.” And ends by calling himself proudly a “cricketer".

On October 6, the biopic is scheduled to come out. Muralitharan is broadly viewed as one of the best bowlers in the history of cricket and he remains the only bowler to cross 800 Test wickets and 530 ODI wickets in his career.

He is also the highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI formats and averages more than six wickets for each Test match. Above all, Muralitharan had dismissed Tendulkar 13 times in his profession.