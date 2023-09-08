Confirmation

Jawan OTT release: Check when and where the movie will be released on OTT

Jawan movie was released worldwide on September 7, the movie broke several records after being released on Day 1. The movie is expected to be released on Netflix after a couple of months

Jawan

Jawan

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan movie hit theatres on September 7, 2023. The movie had gained much hype and momentum even before hitting the theatres. It has become the biggest Hindi opener of all time.

Fans have gone crazy after watching the movie in theatres, which has set a new record as it collected Rs 75 crore on day 1 itself. Several fans are eager to watch the movie in theatres, while many are waiting for the movie to be released on OTT so that they can watch the movie with family in the comfort of their homes.

Jawan OTT release date

According to India Today reports, Netflix is leading the race to buy the OTT rights of Jawan after a couple of months of its release. However, there is no official announcement on it so far. 

Many reports claimed that the satellite rights have been sold for Rs 250 crore including its digital rights, satellite and music rights.

The movie might premiere on OTT platforms after 45 to 60 days of its release, which will be around October end.

SRK's other blockbuster movie was released on Amazon Prime Video, but the movie was a YRF production. It is quite interesting to note whether SRK's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, follows Pathaan's footprint or finds a new platform for its Jawan movie OTT release. Red Chillies earlier released movies from its production house on Netflix, such as Darlings, Betaal, and Bard of Blood.

Jawan shatters records

The Jawan Movie did whopping business on its opening day and collected Rs 75 crore. The movie is expected to cross the Rs 400 crore mark after its first weekend.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Jawan movie sold over 14 lakh tickets, shattering Pathaan movie records in terms of ticket sales. 

Along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover, Leher Khan, and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

Topics : Indian Box Office Shah Rukh Khan Netflix India Bollywood Entertainment OTT platforms

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 1:24 PM IST

