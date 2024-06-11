Kalki 2898 AD trailer out: Prabhas gears up for a lifetime battle

The wait for the Kalki 2898 AD trailer is finally over as the makers shared the much-anticipated trailer on Monday, June 10, 2024. The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin and this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

It features Prabhas as Bhairava, an avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu with Amitabh Bachchan, who will play the role of immortal Ashwatthama. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, the movie also features Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles.

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

The 183-second-long trailer begins with the introduction of the unique world of Bhairava. Children can be seen learning about Kashi, the first city in the new world. As the trailer moves forward, it further discloses the power struggle and the consistent oppression of the underprivileged.

It also predicts the return of a power that existed for 6000 years. Then enters the Bhairava, who has never lost any fight to date. However, this battle wouldn't be easy for him as the trailer ends with a formidable evil he must face. The devil says “Fret not, a new era is arriving,” to set the stage for the ultimate battle.

Watch the trailer here:

How do fans react to the Kalki 2898 Trailer?

The trailer has garnered over 1.2 crore views in 16 hours. Fans went crazy after watching the trailer.

One of the fans wrote, “They are not beating bush here and there, this is something unique in Indian cinema history.” While another said, “Kamal Hassan +Prabhas + Amitabh Bachchan = Deadly trio.”

A user praised Kamal Hassan for his performance and said, “Omg Kamal Hassan Transformation literally killed it.” Another user wrote, “The best VFX in Indian film industries have ever created.”

“Ye indian cinema ko puri tarah badal dega (This will completely change Indian cinema),” another commented.

Made for international audience

Prabhas in his recent interview with Deadline mentioned that his upcoming movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' is made for an international audience and that is why the budget of the movie is so high. The actor said, “The whole film is made for international audiences. That’s why it’s the highest budget, and we’ve got the best actors in the country.”

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: Actors’ fees

According to reports, the movie was made with a budget of Rs 600 crore, which includes the actors' fee of Rs 200 crore (approx). Prabhas reportedly charged Rs 150 crore for the movie while Amitabh Bachchan received Rs 18 crore, Kamal Hassan and Deepika Padukone were also paid Rs 20 crore each.

About Kalki 2898 AD

The Kalki 2898 AD trailer was released on June 10 and the movie is set to release in theatres on June 27, 2024. The movie is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and will be available in multiple languages, i.e., Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The epic science fiction action flick is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and he has brought the unique story to life.