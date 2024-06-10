Actor Noor Malabika Das, Kajol's co-star from 'The Trial' found dead

Police said on Monday that actor Noor Malabika Das was found dead in her Mumbai apartment. According to news agency ANI, they suspect she passed away by suicide. Formerly an air hostess, the actor was seen with Kajol in the 2023 legal show, The Trial. Malabika was 37 years old, and hailed from Assam.

The 37-year-old Assamese actress had established herself in the Hindi web series industry. She played leading roles in a few web series, including "Siskiyaan," "Walkaman Upaya," and "Charamsukh." In "The Trial," she played a supporting role next to actor Kajol.

Actor Noor Malabika Das found dead: Insights

According to ANI, the body of Noor Malabika Das was "recovered in a decomposed condition" from her Lokhandwala apartment after her neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from it.

"The body of actress Noor Malabika Das was recovered in a decomposed condition in her house in Andheri, Oshiwara area. Noor Malabika Das died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of the house, when the people in the neighbourhood complained of a foul smell coming from the house, they informed the police, the police reached the spot and took the body for postmortem: Mumbai Police," ANI tweeted on Monday.

More about the Noor Malabika Das' death

According to a report by Mid-Day, police recovered Noor Malabika Das' body from her flat in Lokhandwala on June 6. During the house search, the police reportedly found her medication, mobile phone, and diary. After holding a panchnama, the body was taken to Goregaon's Siddharth hospital for a post-mortem, they added to the report.

Police performed her last rites on Sunday

According to the Mid-Day report, the police performed her final rites on Sunday with the assistance of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO, which is in charge of cremating unclaimed bodies in the city. Despite efforts to get in touch with her family, no one came forward.

An officer told Mid-Day, “We spoke to her family. They had returned to their native place two weeks ago. Investigation is underway".

Noor Malabika Das living in Mumbai flat on rent

Actor Aloknath Pathak, a close friend of Noor Malabika Das told the portal, “I am saddened by this. I have known Noor for years and worked with her in many films and series. Until last month, her family was living with her in Mumbai. The family returned to the village a week ago. She was living in this flat on rent."