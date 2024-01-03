Sensex (    %)
                        
Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram trailer to be out soon, check when to watch

Mahesh Babu-starrer Gantum Kaaram is all set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas came together after 12 years

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram trailer to be out soon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahesh Babu's another most anticipated movie Guntur Kaaram is all set to release in theatres across the world on 12 January 2024. Mahesh Babu again joined hands with Trivikram after 12 years after their cult classics Khaleja and Athadu. 

In a recent Twitter interaction with fans, Naga Vamsi revealed that the movie trailer is expected to come out on January 6, 2024. He further stated that Thaman completed the re-recording for the first half, and the output has been fantastic.
The movie was officially announced in May 2021 with the title SSMB28 as this is Mahesh's 28th movie in the lead role. The official title was announced in May 2023. The principal photography commenced in September 2022 as it was mostly shot in Hyderabad, and the trailer was wrapped by the end of December 2023. 

The music of the movie was composed by Thaman S, with cinematography handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing done by Naveen Nooli.

What is the cast of Guntur Kaaram?

Here is the leading actress of Guntur Kaaram:
  • Mahesh Babu 
  • Sreeleela 
  • Meenakshi Chaudhary
  • Jagapathi Babu
  • Ramya Krishna
  • Jayaram
  • Easwari Rao
  • Prakash Raj 
  • Sunil

Guntur Kaaram pre-event release

The makers of the Guntur Kaaram, Haarika and Hassine creations, alongwith the actor and director, are finalising the pre-release event. Earlier, it was reported that the mega event would take place in Guntur, but later they are considering Yousufguda police station as the location to conduct this mass-fest.

Now, the pre-release event will take place on 6 January 2024, which means the trailer is also expected to be released on the same day.

What is the release date of Guntur Kaaram?

Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 12, 2024.

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram movie has been made with a budget of Rs 200 crore. The movie is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on August 11, 2023, then the release was postponed to January 13, 2024. Eventually, the movie was announced to be released on January 12, 2024.

Topics : Mahesh Babu Telugu movies Best movies

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

