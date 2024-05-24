Kalki 2898 AD: Big B hails Nag Ashwin's vision, says admiration never stops

Actor Amitabh Bachchan talked about his upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD' on his blog on the night of May 23. He commended the movie's director, Nag Ashwin, and referenced a character in the film, a robot named Bujji. Big B will be seen playing the part of Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's directorial.

In his blog published on Thursday, the Bollywood superstar talked about working on a movie like "Kalki 2898 AD" and how he met Bujji. 'Kalki 2898 AD' featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will be released in theatres on June 27. It is directed by Nag Ashwin.







Actor Amitabh Bachchan on 'Kalki 2898 AD' and characters

Sharing a video that introduced Bujji, Amitabh says, "And… Bujji the marvel has been released... the technology for KALKI 2898 AD is the mind and work of the director Nag Ashwin .. how did he ever think this one out .. and how has he been able to accomplish this is a marvel in itself."

He further added, "When you work on such projects it is never known what the end results shall be... and as the days pass by, and the clips and finer points begin to appear... you wonder how in hell did the Director conceive all this .. and the admiration never stops... Now... I end this DAY... with wonder and admiration."

Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s character in film 'Kalki 2898 AD'

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the makers of the sci-fi dystopian film released a teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look. The 21-second secret began with Amitabh, situated in a cave, participating in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

In the brief clip video, there has also been a scene of a boy saying, "Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho tum (Are you God, can't you die? Who are you)?" To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar, Dronacharya's Ashwatthama)."

More about 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are likewise part of the Kalki world. Bujji, a little robot, has been voiced by Keerthy Suresh. Under the control of the mind, it vows to be a smart and energising addition to the film. The film is promoted to be a mythology-inspired science fiction extravaganza set in the future. It is all set to release in theatres on June 27.