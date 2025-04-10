Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kapil Sharma stuns internet with sleek new look ahead of film sequel

Kapil Sharma stuns internet with sleek new look ahead of film sequel

Kapil Sharma, who is gearing up for the sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, left fans stunned with his dramatic weight loss. Social media is abuzz, calling it the 'best example of hard work'

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma new look stuns internet

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kapil Sharma has left fans doing a double take with his striking new look. The popular comedian and actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport looking noticeably slimmer, sparking a wave of reactions online.
 
The comedian looked leaner than before in a video surfaced online on Wednesday. Sharma was dressed in a grey co-ord attire paired with white sneakers and sunglasses.
 

How did fans react?

As soon as the video went viral, the comedian became the internet's talking point with his slim and lean look, sparking curiosity amongst fans. 
 
 
While some praised Kapil's hard work and dedication, others started guessing if he had consumed popular weight loss medication Ozempic.
 
One of them while reacting to his new look wrote, "Best example of hard work. Love you Kapil paji." 
 
"He looks so fit," said another user. 
 
A third user commented, "What's with these celebrities cutting down weight? First Karan Johar and now Kapil Sharma?" 
 
"He's been taking Ozempic lol," quipped a commenter, referencing the trending weight loss drug.

What's next for Kapil?

Kapil Sharma is currently engaged with his future project and the sequel of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), which was his debut movie.
 
The Abbas-Mustan-directed Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon is the story of a man who is juggling multiple relationships in a hilariously chaotic storyline.
 
The sequel of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon will bring in a new twist, hinting at more comedy and a fresh direction under Anukalp Goswami.
 
Kapil Sharma recently shared the first poster of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2,' where he could be seen at the altar, dressed in a white sherwani.

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

