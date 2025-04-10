Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Creating podcasts made simpler with Gemini AI integration in Google Docs

Creating podcasts made simpler with Gemini AI integration in Google Docs

Google is also introducing a new AI-powered 'Help me refine' tool in Docs that will help users in writing and content structuring

Gemini

Gemini (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has announced deeper integration of Gemini AI into Docs. With this, the Google Workspace app gets two new features, including one that lets users create podcast-style audio versions of their documents. There is also a new “Help me refine” tool in Docs, that Google said acts like a writing coach.

Google Docs with Gemini AI: New features

Audio
 
This upcoming feature will help bring audio generation capabilities directly into Google Docs. Google said that soon, users will be able to create full audio versions of their documents. Additionally, it will also give users the option to choose podcast-style overviews for key highlights.
 

Also Read

Ranveer Allahbadia

SC refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport until Latent probe ends

Ranveer Allahbadia

'India's Got Latent' row: SC to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea on Tuesday

Modi Podcast, Modi, Narendra Modi, Lex Fridman

PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman now available in more than 10 languages

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi, Chinese Premiere Xi Jinping

China 'appreciates' PM Modi's 'positive' comments on India-China ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lex Fridman

From childhood to govt, key takeaways from PM Modi's chat with Lex Fridman

This feature is inspired by the audio overview feature in Google’s NotebokkLM platform, which is an AI-powered research and note-taking tool. Audio overview feature inside this turns documents into engaging audio discussions, summarising key subjects through a conversation between two AI hosts, which can be listened to or downloaded. The podcast-style overview feature in Docs is expected to work in a similar way.
 
Help me refine
 
Google said that the new “Help me refine” tool in Docs will function like a writing coach. It will not only generate text, but will also offer suggestions to strengthen the user's argument and improve the structure of the content. It will also help in making the key points for better understanding. Google said that the aim of this feature is not to fix the document, but to help users become more effective communicators. Help me refine feature in Docs will be available later this quarter.

More From This Section

Vivo X200 Ultra

Vivo to equip X200 Ultra with photography kit comparable to Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Apple

Apple may have plans to launch two foldable devices in 2026: What to expect

Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025: Tasks to rewards, all you need to know

Adobe (Adobe)

Adobe to integrate AI agents into Photoshop, Premiere Pro: What to expect

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Android 16 beta builds rolling out to Xiaomi, OnePlus phones: How to update

Topics : Podcast Gemini AI Google's AI Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon