Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal to register marriage on June 23; details here

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly going to tie the knot by the end of this month. According to a Zoom report, the actors will register their marriage on June 23 after a wedding party. However, there is no official confirmation about the ceremony, sources close to the couple say that 'wedding rumours are all true'.

Sonakshi and Zaheer to have registered marriage

One of Sonakshi's friends told Zoom about her rumoured wedding. She told the channel that she had received an invitation to celebrate the evening of June 23, but there is no mention of an actual wedding. She also mentioned that to her knowledge, they have already registered a marriage or may do so on June 23 morning. "But there’s not going to be any elaborative wedding as such, just a party," she added.

As per the source, the wedding is going to be an intimate affair with only the couple's family and close friends in attendance. Sonakshi wanted to keep it private before it happened and wanted to keep it just in her close circle. Many close friends will mark their presence to be part of the most special day for the couple.

According to reports, the wedding party will make the presence of Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi and Ayush Sharma apart from Sonika's family.

The guest list might also include Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-stars as Sonakshi shares a good bond with her co-stars and some crew members. The wedding invite is being sent to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and others.

Sonakshi's father and actor-politician told the media that he has not been informed about the wedding. His father told Zoom "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's relationship

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been dating for a while, but no one has confirmed their relationship. The two featured together in Double XL which also starred Huma Qureshi. The couple have made public appearances together and their Instagram feed is filled with photos of each other.