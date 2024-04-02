'Big day for democracy', says AAP as Sanjay Singh gets bail after 6 months

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said the Supreme Court granting bail to its jailed Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case proves that its leaders have been arrested unfairly.

"The Supreme Court said how can it be accepted that a person gave 11 statements? You did not accept his 10 statements and accepted one statement, which was against Sanjay Singh, and put him in jail," said Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj at a press conference after the Supreme Court's decision.

"The Supreme Court also asked whether any money was recovered or attached. The Enforcement Directorate [ED] has no answer to this. Today is a big day for democracy," he said.

“March 21 was a big day, and things started changing from that day on. Today, April 2, AAP has gotten rid of some of its troubles. Today, the Supreme Court heard the bail plea of Sanjay Singh, and the judge himself asked some questions to the Centre and ED, to which they had no answers.”

Delhi minister Atishi said, "Today, party leader Sanjay Singh’s bail [in the excise policy case] has proved that truth always wins. You can suppress the truth, but you cannot erase it. We all saw how AAP top leaders were arrested in false cases. Two important things came out in front of everyone today during Sanjay Singh’s court proceeding."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, another AAP leader, said on X (formerly Twitter) in Punjabi, “Truth always wins. Sanjay Singh got bail. The truth may be suppressed, but the truth never dies. Long live the revolution.”

Expressing his happiness over the top court granting bail to Sanjay Singh, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha said on X, “Today is a very emotional day for every Aam Aadmi Party worker. There is happiness today with the release of our lion, Sanjay Singh, which cannot be expressed in words."

AAP MP Swati Maliwal said, “Sher zyada din kaid nahi kiye jaa sakte, Sanjay Singh Zindabad (Lions cannot be kept in captivity for long! Long live Sanjay Singh.)

Sanjay Singh, who was arrested last October, was granted bail by a Supreme Court bench after the ED did not oppose his bail application. The court said the AAP leader can continue with his political activities but cannot make any statements with regard to the case.

The bail is some relief to AAP, which has been hit by a crisis following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The 55-year-old leader is in judicial custody till April 15.