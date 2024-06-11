Business Standard
Munjya box office collection day 5; earnings sink after a good start

Munjya box office collection dips at the box office after doing good business in its initial days. The movie was released in theatres on June 7, 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The horror comedy movie Munjya featuring Mona Singh, Sharvari, and Abhay Verma witnessed a dip in its collections on Monday. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 4 crore on Monday taking its total collection to Rs 23 crore. Munjya was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced under the banner of Maddock Films.

The movie tells the story of how Bittu who recently returned to his ancestral village accidentally releases an angry ghost called Munjya. Thereafter, he tries to protect and save himself and Bela from the ghost. This leads to a humorously chaotic and terrifying adventure.
Munjya box office update day 4

According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie collection is expected to drop further on day 5. As of now, the movie has collected Rs 0.21 crore today and this number will definitely surge as the day passes.

Munjya started strong at the box office, minting Rs 4 crore on the first day of its release. On day 2, the movie collected Rs 7.25 crore and Rs 8 crore on the third day of its release. 

The movie collection observed a 50 per cent drop at the box office and minted Rs 4 crore on Day 4 (Monday). The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 23.25 crore and the worldwide collection stands at Rs 27.45 crore. 

About Munjya

Munjya is a 2024 Hindi language supernatural comedy movie directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and it is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films. The fourth movie is released under the banner of Maddock Supernatural Universe featuring Abhay Verma, Sharvari, Mona Singh and Sathyaraj.

The movie was released on June 7, 2024, and it received mixed reviews from critics who praised the storyline, humour and visual effects but criticised its screenplay and pacing.

Topics : Entertainment movies Best movies

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

