Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Kick 2: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala announce sequel to 2014 hit

Kick 2: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala announce sequel to 2014 hit

Bollywood star Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming 'Sikander' these days. Meanwhile, the superstar has announced the sequel of Kick alongside producer Sajid Nadiadwala

Salman Khan in Kick 2

Salman Khan in Kick 2

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Salman Khan's much-anticipated sequel to his 2014 blockbuster ‘Kick’ was officially announced today, on October 4. Announcing the making of Kick 2, producer Sajid Nadiadwala posted a candid photo of the superstar from the photoshoot on Instagram. 
On social media, fans showed their love and excitement after the announcement. The producer revealed Kick 2 on social media and posted a lovely monochromatic image of Salman Khan. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The movie was formally announced on Instagram by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The production house wrote on the Instagram profile, 'It was a great Kick 2 photoshoot, Sikandar. 
 

Will the whole cast of Kick return to their roles?

After ten years, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan are collaborating once more on "Sikander." Now, they will collaborate on "Kick 2" as well. As of now, there is no information available on who is writing the movie's script or whether Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will return.

 
 

More From This Section

Movies, web series, OTT

OTT releases this week: From The GOAT to CTRL; Top movies, shows to watch

Ahan shetty in border 2

Border 2: Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in war drama cast; teaser out

Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine OTT release: When and where to watch the Marvel movie

Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai Hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai Hospital; condition 'stable'

Devara movie poster

Devara Part 1 box office collection Day 3: Jr NTR eyes 200 crore in India

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

Netizens showered love for the Kick 2 announcement

Fans were excited with the declaration and shared their love in the comments section. An Instagram user said, "Finally our own devil is back. Records will be shattered. #SalmanKhan #kick2 #Sikandar." Another comment read, "Apna Devi Lal Singh Aara Hai #Kick2 Photo Shoot Begins.. #SalmanKhan #SajidNadiadwala."
Also fans flooded the comments section with their heartfelt messages. One fan said, "fire h bhaijaan", while another said, "Outstanding look." Several fans shared GIFs and images of Salman Khan to show their unconditional love and support for their favourite superstar.

Upcoming projects of Salman Khan's apart from Kick 2

Salman is working on Sikander, directed by AR Murugadoss these days. Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna have significant roles in the action movie "Sikander," which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The release date of this movie is Eid 2025. Salman Khan will also host "Bigg Boss 18" in addition to this. According to reports, Salman and Jawan filmmaker Atlee are also working on a Pan-India movie. There are also plans for YRF's Pathaan vs Tiger as well.  

Kick 2014: About the film

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the main roles in first part named Kick, a 2014 Indian Hindi-language action comedy that was produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala in his directorial debut alongside his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. 
With a reported budget of Rs 55 crore, it was produced in partnership with UTV Motion Pictures as an official remake of the 2009 Telugu original of the same name. Commercially, Kick was a blockbuster hit and became Salman's first picture to earn over Rs 200 crore. 

Also Read

Bigg Boss Season 18 promo release

Bigg Boss Season 18: Check premiere date, time, contestants and more

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan

'Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulau kya': Woman threatens Salman Khan's father

Bigg Boss Season 18 promo release

Bigg Boss Season 18 promo release; Salman Khan to host the show again

Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan

Shah Rukh, Salman, Vijay in highest celebrity taxpayers list: Fortune India

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan highest tax-paying celebrity, Akshay missing from list

Topics : Salman Khan Bollywood Indian film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon