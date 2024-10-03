Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Border 2: Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in war drama cast; teaser out

Border 2: Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in war drama cast; teaser out

Ahan Shetty has joined the cast of the upcoming war drama, Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie will hit the theaters on January 23, 2026

Ahan shetty in border 2

Ahan shetty in border 2

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahan Shetty, son of legendary Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, has officially joined the cast of the much-awaited Border 2 movie. The makers' teaser video announced the news, which excited both the movie industry and fans. Ahan Shetty's debut in the war film franchise and was announced on Instagram with the phrase, "Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2 (sic)."
On January 23, 2026, Border 2 will hit the theatres and is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


 

What does Ahan Shetty have to say about Border 2?

“Border is more than a film—it’s a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true,” Ahan wrote in a note about his character teaser on Instagram. “Ironic how life works—my journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, holding JP uncle’s hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realised how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces. Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour,” he further added.
 
The video highlights war zones set to an intense background. The words ‘For Duty, For Honour, For Country’ displayed on the screen, followed by Ahan’s robust voiceover saying, “Jise paar nahi kar paata dushman, who na toh koi lakeer hai, naa deewaar naa ghaai, aur kya hai ye border. Bas ek fauji aur uske bhai (The one that the enemy cannot cross is neither a line, nor a wall, nor a trench. So, what is this border? It’s simply a soldier and his brother).”
Ahan expressed his gratitude to filmmaker J.P. Dutta, the director of the original film, and producer Bhushan Kumar for providing him the chance and trusting him with the role. 
“And to you, Papa—everything I am is because of you, and I’ll do my best to honour the legacy you’ve worked so hard to create,” he signed off.

More From This Section

Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine OTT release: When and where to watch the Marvel movie

Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai Hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai Hospital; condition 'stable'

Devara movie poster

Devara Part 1 box office collection Day 3: Jr NTR eyes 200 crore in India

Large number of devotees participate in Garba dance to appease Goddess Durga during Navratri festival (Photo: ANI)

Top 10 Bollywood Garba and Dandiya songs to groove to this Navratri 2024

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Karan Veer lifts trophy, takes home a brand-new car

In the upcoming sequel, Sunny Deol, who will play Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri once more, welcomed Ahan to the cast on his Instagram account by saying, "Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2"

Border: About the film 

Writer, producer, and director J.P. Dutta was behind the camera for the June 13, 1997 release of 'Border'. The film depicts the events of the Battle of Longewala against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar were among the ensemble cast members. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee had supporting roles. The upcoming sequel will also include a performance of the legendary song Sandese Aate Hai by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod. 


Also Read

Govinda

Govinda's revolver mishap: Mumbai crime branch officials meet actor

Govinda

Govinda in hospital: Here's looking at the movie icon's journey so far

Govinda

Film star Govinda shoots himself in the foot accidentally, admitted to ICU

Data Protection, cybersecurity, digitisation, security

Actor Tusshar Kapoor's private and public Facebook accounts get hacked

Mithun Chakraborty, Mithun

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty to receive iconic Dadasaheb Phalke award

Topics : Bollywood Indian film industry film industry Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon