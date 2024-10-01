Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai Hospital; condition 'stable'

Business Standard
Chennai's Apollo Hospital has accepted superstar Rajinikanth. The 73-year-old actor is in "stable" condition right now. Rajinikanth was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer'

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital in the late hours on Monday, September 30. According to a hospital source, the 73-year-old actor's condition is "stable" right now. The source, as quoted by News18, said the superstar was admitted to the hospital on Monday night after claiming to have “stomach problems.” 
The actor will reportedly have an elective operation performed by interventional cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish. On Tuesday, the procedure will take place in the cardiac cath lab. Updates on the actor's health are anxiously anticipated by fans and well-wishers. The actor was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer'.

Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai Hospital: Before the incident 

Rajinikanth has been filming his next movie, Coolie, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, over the last few weeks. Visakhapatnam is the present location of the shoot. On September 20, he left for Chennai to attend Vettaiyan's audio launch.
During the audio launch, Rajinikanth, lyricist Super Subbu, and composer Anirudh Ravichander played the Manasilaayo hookstep. At the ceremony, he also gave a speech that lasted about an hour. Rajinikanth's next movie, Vettaiyan, will open in theatres on October 10. The director of the hard-hitting action drama is TJ Gnanavel. 

Fans reaction on Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai Hospital

Among his devoted followers, Rajinikanth's hospitalisation has raised concerns. Several X users sent messages wishing for a quick recovery for him.
MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu wished Rajinikanth a quick recovery. The statement "I wish my buddy Mr. Rajinikanth, who has been hospitalized, a speedy recovery" is a bit of a translation of his Tamil post on X.

Actor-politician R Sarath Kumar shared his good wishes to Rajinikanth, said in Tamil, and translated as, "I wish my dear friend Mr Rajinikanth, who has been admitted to the hospital due to sudden illness, to get well soon. I pray that he may soon take up all his duties with full vigour and health."

About the ‘Thalaivar’ and Rajinikanth's projects

Known fondly as "Thalaivar," Rajinikanth is one of the most renowned and popular actors in Indian cinema. Throughout his successful four-decade career, he has acted in several memorable films, including as Enthiran (Robot), Annaatthe, Sivaji, Baasha, Petta, Kaala, Darbar, and Kabali. His latest project, the action-comedy Jailer released on August 9, 2023, immediately rose to prominence as one of the year's biggest hits, reaffirming his position as a box office powerhouse. 
Additionally, Vettaiyan is Rajinikanth's 170th movie. The Lyca Productions-produced movie is said to have been shot in a number of stunning sites throughout India, such as Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram. Vettaiyan is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year, with an estimated budget of Rs 160 crore.


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

