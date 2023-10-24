Leo box office collection Day 5: Vijay starrer crosses Rs 200 cr in India

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, starring 'Thalapathy' Vijay, achieved two box office milestones on day five of its release.

The action-thriller, which has been revealed to be a part of Lokesh's interconnected universe of films, passed the Rs 200 crore mark in India and the Rs 400 crore gross mark worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film's earnings are projected to increase again today due to the Dussehra holiday.

Leo box office collection

On Monday, the film earned an estimated Rs 35 crore across all languages in India, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 216 crore.

The film grossed Rs 64 crore on day one, the second-biggest opening day ever for a Tamil-language film, and then added Rs 35 crore on day two, Rs 39 crore on day three, and Rs 41 crore on day four. Leo debuted on Thursday.

Of the Rs 35 crore Monday estimate, Rs 26 crore came from Vijay's home turf, Tamil Nadu. The movie has also been delivering record numbers in Kerala, where it made Rs 7 crore on Monday.

On day five, Karnataka and the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana regions contributed Rs 3 crore and Rs 2.5 crore, respectively, with the rest of India generating Rs 2.5 crore.

Leo's Hindi revenue, despite that version of the film not being released in multiplexes, has now surpassed Rs 10 crore.

Leo: Daily occupancy

Daily occupancy on day five stood at 72 per cent across India, with Chennai reporting 87 per cent occupancy and Puducherry reporting a near-perfect 98 per cent occupancy.

Leo had 40 per cent Telugu occupancy on day five, and 12 per cent Hindi occupancy. In the Telugu market, the movie is facing competition from local language releases Bhagavanth Kesari and Tiger Nageshwara Rao.

Vijay's 'Leo' shatters records

Globally, Leo bounded past the Rs 400 crore gross mark, which makes it the second-biggest Tamil-language movie of the year, behind Rajinikanth's Jailer. It now remains to be seen if the film is able to overtake Jailer in the long run.

Leo is also the fifth-biggest overall Indian film of 2023, behind Jailer, Gadar 2, Pathaan and Jawan, and the biggest film of Vjiay's career, overtaking Varisu. In a day or two, the film will overtake Lokesh's Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan.

Leo beats Killers Of The Flower Moon

The film has also left behind Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon (starring Leonardo DiCaprio), reported Variety.

According to the report, the film has managed to collect $48.5 million (after four days), while Killers Of The Flower Moon has garnered $44 million. "In terms of worldwide cumulative among new releases, Leo scored $48.5 million (after four days) compared with the $44 million earned by Killers of the Flower Moon," read an excerpt from a Variety report.

"In the US, Leo was released by Prathyangira Cinemas and earned $2.1 million over the weekend. In the UK and Ireland it was released by Ahimsa Entertainment and collected £1.07 million ($1.3 million) in its first three days of release," the Variety report added.