close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Leo box office collection Day 5: Vijay starrer crosses Rs 200 cr in India

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has left behind Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon (starring Leonardo DiCaprio), said a report

Leo, leo movie, leo box office collection

BS Trends New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, starring 'Thalapathy' Vijay, achieved two box office milestones on day five of its release.

The action-thriller, which has been revealed to be a part of Lokesh's interconnected universe of films, passed the Rs 200 crore mark in India and the Rs 400 crore gross mark worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film's earnings are projected to increase again today due to the Dussehra holiday.

Leo box office collection

On Monday, the film earned an estimated Rs 35 crore across all languages in India, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 216 crore. 

The film grossed Rs 64 crore on day one, the second-biggest opening day ever for a Tamil-language film, and then added Rs 35 crore on day two, Rs 39 crore on day three, and Rs 41 crore on day four. Leo debuted on Thursday.

Of the Rs 35 crore Monday estimate, Rs 26 crore came from Vijay's home turf, Tamil Nadu. The movie has also been delivering record numbers in Kerala, where it made Rs 7 crore on Monday. 

On day five, Karnataka and the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana regions contributed Rs 3 crore and Rs 2.5 crore, respectively, with the rest of India generating Rs 2.5 crore. 

Leo's Hindi revenue, despite that version of the film not being released in multiplexes, has now surpassed Rs 10 crore.

Leo: Daily occupancy

Daily occupancy on day five stood at 72 per cent across India, with Chennai reporting 87 per cent occupancy and Puducherry reporting a near-perfect 98 per cent occupancy. 

Leo had 40 per cent Telugu occupancy on day five, and 12 per cent Hindi occupancy. In the Telugu market, the movie is facing competition from local language releases Bhagavanth Kesari and Tiger Nageshwara Rao.

Vijay's 'Leo' shatters records

Globally, Leo bounded past the Rs 400 crore gross mark, which makes it the second-biggest Tamil-language movie of the year, behind Rajinikanth's Jailer. It now remains to be seen if the film is able to overtake Jailer in the long run.

Leo is also the fifth-biggest overall Indian film of 2023, behind Jailer, Gadar 2, Pathaan and Jawan, and the biggest film of Vjiay's career, overtaking Varisu. In a day or two, the film will overtake Lokesh's Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan.

Also Read

Leo Movie Release: Date, cast, advance booking, reviews and show price

Leo Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay's movie to cross 200 crore mark soon

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Jawan box office collection Day 7: SRK's movie shows no signs of stopping

SRK's Jawan sets box office on fire, earns Rs 200 cr globally in two days

Leo Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay's movie to cross 200 crore mark soon

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika and Ranveer's candid revelations in promo

No compromise on OTT rules on display of anti-tobacco warnings: Govt

B'wood actor Urvashi Rautela gets mail from thief who stole her gold phone

Leo Movie Release: Date, cast, advance booking, reviews and show price


Leo beats Killers Of The Flower Moon

The film has also left behind Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon (starring Leonardo DiCaprio), reported Variety.

According to the report, the film has managed to collect $48.5 million (after four days), while Killers Of The Flower Moon has garnered $44 million. "In terms of worldwide cumulative among new releases, Leo scored $48.5 million (after four days) compared with the $44 million earned by Killers of the Flower Moon," read an excerpt from a Variety report.

"In the US, Leo was released by Prathyangira Cinemas and earned $2.1 million over the weekend. In the UK and Ireland it was released by Ahimsa Entertainment and collected £1.07 million ($1.3 million) in its first three days of release," the Variety report added.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Indian Box Office Box office BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon