Leo Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay's movie to cross 200 crore mark soon

Leo movie is doing whopping business at the box office. Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo was released in theatres across the world on October 19. The movie is about to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon

Leo

Leo

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Thalapathy Vijay-led Leo movie has set the box office on fire ever since the movie was released in theatres on October 19. The movie is doing outstanding business at the box office and has crossed the Rs 180 crore mark within four days of its release. Leo is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon. 

The movie scored big on its opening day and collected Rs 64.80 crore. After four days, the movie's total collection stands at Rs 181.35 crore in India. When it comes to worldwide collection, the movie minted Rs 400 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo had an overall occupancy of 80 per cent in Tamil shows on Sunday, 47.77 per cent in Telugu shows and 21.22 per cent occupancy in Hindi shows. 

Leo Box office collection Day 5

According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie is expected to earn Rs 30 crore on Day 5. This will help the movie to cross the 200 crore mark after five days of its release. 

Apart from Tamil Nadu, the movie also did well in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. In Telugu states, the movie managed to make Rs 25 crore in four days. In Kerala, the movie has already crossed Rs 40 crore. Leo is also doing well internationally, and the overall collection in the US and UK has also crossed Rs 80 crore.

The movie is the number one Indian movie in several international markets like the UAE, Malaysia, and Singapore for the October 19 to 22 weekend. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Leo is also listed in the top 10 most-watched movies in North America for the weekend.

About Leo movie

The movie is directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, and it revolves around a humble cafe owner who stops a gang of thugs. Soon, the cafe owner became the local hero due to this bravery that made him the target of a drug cartel that claims he was once a part of them.

The movie features Thalapathy Vijay, Sanday Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Anurag Kashyap in a special role. The movie hit theatres on October 19 in 2D and IMAX format in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. However, the movie clashed with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

