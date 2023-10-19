Leo Movie Release: Date, cast, advance booking, reviews and show price

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has been released in theatres today, and the movie is gaining a positive response on opening day. Fans are rushing to watch an action-packed movie on opening day. People were seen rushing to theatres to watch the first day of the first show, with many even watching the movie at 4 a.m.

Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to take sufficient action against the request for a production banner in order to permit the screening of Leo movie from 7 a.m. The excitement of fans about the Leo movie is going to make it clear that the movie is all set to shatter several records at the box office. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kangaraj and it also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja.

The movie has been released in several languages, such as Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

Leo Movie: Fans' reaction

Fans are going crazy to watch Thalapathy Vijay's Leo movie, with even 4 a.m. shows showing surprising occupancy. The audience celebrated the movie inside theatres and were seen cheering for their favourite superstar.

One of the user wrote, "#LeoReview: 10/10 #Leo is such an intriguing briliant film, which @actorvijay him-self feel proud of doing it in his career.. Dont dare to miss a single scene in this, all scenes are important part of this movie.A trendsetter in edge of the seat league movies #LeoFDFS."

"#LeoReview - #LeoFDFS First Half Review NEVER SEEN THEATRE EXPERIENCE !! What an Engaging Roller coaster Ride As Never Seen Thalapathy Vijay !!! What a Screen presence A Never Seen an ENGAGING first Half like this ... As LOKI Promised .. A #LokeshKanakaraj FILM ... I'am Not BREAKING the Suspenses Here.. Do Watch it in Theatre... & Witness the Same Feelings.. What i'am enjoying now ... Whole Theatre Turns to Stadium for the intervel WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE - As Promised a BANGERRRRR From Title Card to Leo Intervel.. @anirudhofficial.. Especially that i'am Scared Song BGM," another user wrote about the Leo movie.

Another X user tweeted, "Not a huge Vijay fan but Leo is one of the best film I’ve seen in recent years. Thrilling, intense and 3 hours of pure entertainment. A must watch movie #LeoReview."

"Thalapathy Vijay Rock's as Leo Das ! He Shut the mouth of all his haters by his Performance. #LeoReview," an X user wrote.

What is the cast of the movie?

The Leo movie stars Joseph Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Antony Das, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Harold Das, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan

Leo Movie: Advance Booking

The movie has attracted huge attention, and it gained a massive number of advance bookings of 46.10 crores. The sum total of sales is over 24 lakh tickets.

Leo movie: Ticket price and Show timing

The movie was released in theatres today, and different shows have different prices. Interested users can watch the Leo movie in their nearest theatres.

About 'Leo'

Leo is an action-thriller movie which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The screenplay is co-written by Rathhna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. The movie is all set to make the headlines as long as it is released.

The movie has a cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Sandy in important roles. The music of the movie was recorded by Anirudh Ravichander.