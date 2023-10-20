B'wood actor Urvashi Rautela gets mail from thief who stole her gold phone

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500
Gold prices rise to reach Rs 60,160, silver prices unchanged at Rs 77,600
Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming
Gold price remains stable at Rs 60,160, silver price unchanged at Rs 78,000
Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming
Leo Movie Release: Date, cast, advance booking, reviews and show price
Woman uses skipping rope while riding bicycle, video gets mixed reactions
69th National Film Awards: Here's the complete updated winners' list
JioCinema to release 'world's first angel investment show', Indian Angels
Bigg Boss Day 2: Abhishek, Navid and Mannara nominated for eviction