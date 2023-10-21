close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

No compromise on OTT rules on display of anti-tobacco warnings: Govt

The report further claims that some platforms have chosen less intrusive warnings as a result of such an agreement

Representative image of cigarette smoking. (Pixabay/Alexas_Fotos)

Representative image of cigarette smoking. (Pixabay/Alexas_Fotos)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

There is no compromise on OTT Rules 2023 requiring online streaming platforms to incorporate anti-tobacco warnings in their content, the Union Health Ministry asserted on Saturday and warned of action in case of non-compliance.
The ministry termed as "false, misleading and based on misrepresented facts" a media report that recently claimed that the Union Government has reached an uneasy compromise with OTT (over-the-top) streaming services on adding smoking warnings to their content.
The report further claims that some platforms have chosen less intrusive warnings as a result of such an agreement.
"The media report is not factually correct and does not reflect the correct picture of the Union Government's commitment towards improving public health as one of its priority duties," the ministry said in a statement.
Considering public health as a priority issue, the government has extended the COTP (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products) film rules to OTT platforms also.
The OTT Rules 2023 became operative from September 1, 2023.
Under these rules, now all OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Sony LIV, ALTBalaji, Voot, etc. have to display anti-tobacco health spots, anti-tobacco health warnings as a prominent static message and audio-visual disclaimer on the ill-effects of tobacco use as prescribed in the rules.
This step of the government has been commended by various public health organisations and experts.
"By bringing OTT under the tobacco control rules, India has become a world leader in tobacco control measures," the statement said.
"All OTT platforms are required to strictly comply with the provision of the OTT Rules 2023 as it became effective from September 1, 2023. There is no compromise with the rules and action will be initiated by the government for any non-compliance with the rules," the ministry said.

Also Read

UK might ban smoking: Here's what the Indian law says about smoking

Zydus Lifesciences receives final USFDA approval for varenicline tablets

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize

Loneliness poses health risks as deadly as daily smoking: US surgeon

World No Tobacco Day: Govt bans tobacco promotion on OTT; notifies rules

Delhi-bound flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai over bomb threat

Empower women by making them equal partners in nation-building: Prez Murmu

Cyclone Tej brewing in Arabian Sea at 1,850 km southwest of Karachi

Gaganyaan test flight: Crew module recovered, data looks good, says Isro

Air quality likely to turn 'very poor', Govt invokes Grap Stage 2 measures

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : OTT users Smoking Tobacco OTT platforms

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDavid WarnerHindustan Zinc Q2 resultHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon