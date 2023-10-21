No compromise on OTT rules on display of anti-tobacco warnings: Govt

There is no compromise on OTT Rules 2023 requiring online streaming platforms to incorporate anti-tobacco warnings in their content, the Union Health Ministry asserted on Saturday and warned of action in case of non-compliance.

The ministry termed as "false, misleading and based on misrepresented facts" a media report that recently claimed that the Union Government has reached an uneasy compromise with OTT (over-the-top) streaming services on adding smoking warnings to their content.

The report further claims that some platforms have chosen less intrusive warnings as a result of such an agreement.

"The media report is not factually correct and does not reflect the correct picture of the Union Government's commitment towards improving public health as one of its priority duties," the ministry said in a statement.

Considering public health as a priority issue, the government has extended the COTP (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products) film rules to OTT platforms also.

The OTT Rules 2023 became operative from September 1, 2023.

Under these rules, now all OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Sony LIV, ALTBalaji, Voot, etc. have to display anti-tobacco health spots, anti-tobacco health warnings as a prominent static message and audio-visual disclaimer on the ill-effects of tobacco use as prescribed in the rules.

This step of the government has been commended by various public health organisations and experts.

"By bringing OTT under the tobacco control rules, India has become a world leader in tobacco control measures," the statement said.

"All OTT platforms are required to strictly comply with the provision of the OTT Rules 2023 as it became effective from September 1, 2023. There is no compromise with the rules and action will be initiated by the government for any non-compliance with the rules," the ministry said.

