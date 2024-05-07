Lok Sabha Election 2024: Riteish-Genelia cast their votes at Latur

Bollywood couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, cast their votes on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 . The couple was spotted fulfilling their duties as a citizen and they cast their vote in Latur, Maharashtra. In this third phase, the polling is being held in a total of 93 constituency seats in 11 states and one Union Territory.

Genelia D'Souza told India TV that it is an important day and urged people to cast their vote and she mentioned that “voting is your right and if you want any changes then you must vote.”

Ritesh Deshmukh was spotted in a white Kurta while his wife looked stunning in a floral yellow saree. After voting, both interacted with the media outside the polling booth and encouraged citizens to practise their voting rights. Genelia commented on the ongoing polls, where she mentioned that voting is important and every citizen should go and vote. "I think this is very important," she added.





NDA has fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare against INDIA Alliance's Kalge Shivaji Bandappa.

For the Masti 4, the trio, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani will reunite after a gap of seven years. The movie will go on the floor this summer and will return to its roots, director Milap Zaveri revealed. Riteish also stated that he came to Latur from Mumbai to cast his vote and everyone should come out of their houses and cast their votes. Latur is the hometown of the couple and they often visit there during vacations. Riteish was last seen in a Marathi film called Ved, which was also directed by him. The actor is also gearing up for upcoming movies such as Housefull 5, Masti 4, Visfot and Raid 2 among others.

On the other hand, Genelia is shooting with Amir Khan in his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par, which is expected to be released by the end of December 2024.