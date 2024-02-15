'Love you BTS', says Shah Rukh Khan as he announces Dunki's Netflix release

Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki after a long wait is finally streaming on OTT. The film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, was a commercial success, earning approx Rs 272 crore in India and over Rs 100 crore overseas.

It was at midnight on Wednesday while the streaming giant made an astounding declaration, leaving fans super-excited. "Pack your bags! After Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home. Dunki, now streaming on Netflix!" the Netflix wrote. In any case, it was SRK's special post that got fans excited, particularly coming in as a treat for the BTS Army.

SRK's Dunki on Netflix: What's inside?

The video starts with Shah Rukh Khan entering a visa office for consent to visit 190 nations, Australia to Zimbabwe on a single visa. There is no such thing as the visa official tells him that such a visa doesn’t exist. However, Shah Rukh won't take no for an answer.

He tells him of his impact all around the world on how each third person in England is named Raj (his character from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), to how Europe told the UK 'palat' during Brexit. The news bulletin on a television additionally showed how the Statue of Liberty had fanned out her arms like SRK.

Shah Rukh also said that it was him who showed the Koreans 'how to give hearts'. "Love you BTS," he says with a charming finger heart sign.







Desi ARMY in love with ‘love you BTS’

As the video came out, netizens shared the specific video clip across different social media platforms, showering their respect and love for the star. An SRK fanclub said, “King Khan saying “Love you BTS ” in the new ad of #DunkiOnNetflix is an honest love for all the BTS and SRK FANs around the globe,” while another avid BTS fan wrote, “SRK name dropping BTS is something I never saw coming.”

“SRK saying “love you BTS”. This is my roman empire,” a third user wrote, while another one said, “SRK MENTIONED BTS MY TWO WORLD COLLIDING OMGG.”

About SRK’s movie Dunki

Hirani's 'Dunki' is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, the film has now been released on Netflix.

SRK stated, calling it one of his most "special" films, "Dunki is a special film and one that is very close to my heart. We are grateful that we can share this beautiful story with audiences around the world via Netflix. The film is a rollercoaster ride of emotions and I hope this extraordinary journey of a group of friends wins hearts globally.''

Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, in addition to Shah Rukh Khan, played the lead role in the movie. Both the public and critics gave the movie mixed reviews.

Dunki centres around the problems of migration. Its title is taken from the expression "donkey journey", which refers to the long twisting, frequently dangerous routes that individuals worldwide take to arrive at the locations they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success in the box office, SRK has got three consecutive hits in his kitty.