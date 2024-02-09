Article 370 trailer out, Yami looks stunning, Arun Govil portrays PM Modi

Article 370 trailer: Yami Gautam shines in the trailer released on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The movie is set to release in theatres on February 23, 2024. Yami could be seen in the lead portraying the role of an intelligence agent who played a critical role in combating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir rendering Article 370 ineffective.

National Award winning director Aditya Suhas Jambhale has directed the movie.

Article 370 trailer

Yami Gautam's Article 370 trailer is 2 minutes and 40 seconds long. As soon as the trailer begins, she can be seen saying that Kashmir is a 'lost case' and that she got frustrated as Kashmir's special status makes it difficult to do her job as an intelligence officer. The trailer also shows how the extremists are trying to take control of the region. The Yami, who joined NIA, gets a free hand to carry out her mission in Kashmir. Article 370 trailer shows the government's strong political stand despite huge conflicts in the region and how it took a vow to abrogate Article 370.

Watch the trailer here:

What is the cast of Article 370?

The Article 370 features Yami Gautam and Priyamani in lead roles. Apart from these, the movie also stars Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Kiran Karmarkar, Raj Zutshi, Divya Seth Shahm, Ashwani Kumar, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Asit Gopinath Redij, and Irawati Harshe Mayadev.

What is the release date of Article 370?

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres this month on February 23, 2024.

Who is the director and producer of Article 370?

The movie is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and it is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Akshay Kumar also promoted the trailer

Akshay Kumar also took X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the trailer of Article 370. Airlift actor shared the video and wrote, “Kashmir Bharat ka hissa tha, hai, aur hamesha rahega ????????#Article370Trailer looks full of josh! All the best, Jai Hind!”

Yami Gautam also shared the trailer and wrote, Poora ka Poora Kashmir, Bharat Desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega! #Article370Trailer Out Now! Releasing in cinemas on 23rd February.”

After watching the trailer on YouTube, several fans appreciated the trailer and shared their views in the comment section.

One of Yami Gautam’s fans wrote, “Yami Gautam truly deserves a raise. She's actually one of the actresses who is trying to opt for diverse projects. She has done so many films in Bollywood, and with each project, she proves her capability. Since OTTs, she has starred in female lead films more.“

“Bhai kya goosebumps moments the yaar...this is aditya dhars uri 2.0.....last amit shah wala dialogue was awesome...arun govil perfectly depicted modi ji...must watch in theatres....uri ki yaad aa gayi...jaan de denge iske liye kya baat kar rahe ho…” another user commented.

A third user while appreciating the trailer wrote, “Bhaisahab what a trailer.....looks so promising.....Last speech of Amit Shah total goosebumps........BGM is Fireeeeeee”