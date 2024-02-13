Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya may report drop in collections on Day 5

Shahid Kapoor's recently released movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya crossed the Rs 30 crore mark after four days. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie witnessed a massive dip on Monday dropping its collection by 65.12 per cent and minted only Rs 3.75 crore (rough data).

However, the movie did well during the weekends, collecting Rs 10.75 crore on Sunday, which is the highest single-day collection.

The movie was released in theatres on February 9, 2024, and directed by debutant Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It garnered mixed reviews from both audience and critics.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection Day 5

The collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is expected to remain low on the fifth day as well. There is no sign that the movie performs miraculously well in the coming days.

The movie's opening day collection was average, garnering Rs 6.75 crore, which went up by 44.03 per cent to Rs 9.65 crore. The stats peaked on Sunday when the movie hit its highest single-day collection minting Rs 10.75 crore.

On Monday (Day 4) the movie had a significant drop by 65.12 per cent collecting Rs 3.75 crore only, which is expected to go further down in the next few days.





However, the worldwide collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 52.5 crore and 30.85 crore net in India.

What is the cast of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya?

Here is the cast of the recently released movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya:

Shahid Kapoor

Kriti Sanon

Dharmendra

Dimple Kapadia

Rakesh Bedi

Anubha Fatehpuria

Rajesh Kumar

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya budget

According to Wikipedia, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya movie budget is around 45.85 crore.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya IMDb rating

Despite the low collection, the movie received good ratings from the audience. The current IMDb rating of the movie is 8.1 out of 10.

TBAUJ Wiki

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a Hindi language movie science fiction romantic comedy. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. The movie was produced under the banner Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The runtime of the movie is 143 minutes.