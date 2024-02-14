Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 6 prediction

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a romantic comedy movie which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Shahid Kapoor's movie had an average start at the box office and minted Rs 6.7 crore on its opening day.

The movie so far has collected Rs 64 crore across the world. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, both are making their directorial debuts.

TBMAUJ had a decent box office collection on its opening weekend and minted over Rs 27 crore. However, the movie witnessed a decline thereafter.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has garnered Rs 34.6 crore net in India after five days of its release. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, there is no major sign of improvement in the movie and it is going to remain the same at least till evening.

On Sunday, the movie minted Rs 10.75 crore on Day 3 (Sunday), but on the very next day the movie witnessed a significant drop of 66 per cent and collected only Rs 3.65 crore on Monday. However, on Tuesday, the movie recovered a bit and minted Rs 3.85 crore. The collection is expected to remain almost the same on the sixth day and as of now, the movie has minted Rs 1.93 crore.

The total box office collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is around 64 crore worldwide and Rs 34.6 crore net in India.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 6.7 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 9.65 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 10.75 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 3.85 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 1.93 Cr (as of now)

Total ₹ 36.53 Cr

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a Hindi language science fiction romantic comedy movie starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. It is produced under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria and Rajesh Kumar in key roles.

The movie was made with a budget of Rs 50 crore and its running time is 143 minutes. The movie hit theatres on February 9, 2024.