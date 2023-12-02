Sensex (0.74%)
PKL 2023: Telugu Titans full list of players, price and live stream details

Telugu Titans have reached only two playoffs so far. With the costliest player Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat on their side, they would look to go all the way

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2019

File photo: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
The Telugu Titans will be looking to go all the way this time around as they now have the costliest and probably the best raider in the world, Pawan Sehrawat by their side. Having acquired his services for Rs 2.6 Crore, Titans will hope that he changes the fortunes of the side who have not reached the playoffs since 2016. 

Check PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

In the last five seasons, they have mostly finished at the bottom two of the points table. 
In this season’s auction, apart from getting Pawan for big money, the Titans bought Iranian defenders as foreign recruits to further boost their cause. But will it translate to results are yet to be seen? Their captain designate Rohit is coming off a Gold-winning campaign in the Asian Games. 

Among the retained players, Vainay is the only raider while Parvesh Bainswal, Mohit and Nitin are defenders and Rajnish is an all-rounder. 

Retained Players: Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender), Rajnish (All Rounder), Vinay (Raider), Mohit (Defender), Nitin (Defender)

Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price 

Player Role Price in Rupees
     
Milad Jabbari Defender 13 Lakhs
Hamid Mirazei Nader All rounder 13 Lakhs
Pawan Sehrawat Raider 2.60 Crore
Shankar Bhimraj Gadai All rounder 13 Lakhs
Omkar More Defender 9 Lakhs
Gaurav Dahiya All rounder 9 Lakhs
Ajit Pandurang Pawan Defender 9 Lakhs
Mohit Defender 9 Lakhs
Robin Choudhary Raider 9 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Sanjeevi S (All Rounder), Ankit (Defender), Praful Sudam Zaware (Raider), Omkar Narayan Patil (Raider)

Live Streaming and match details of Telugu Titans

What is the home ground of the Telugu Titans?

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad is the home ground of PKL franchise Telugu Titans. 

How many matches will Telugu Titans play at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad?

Telugu Titans will play four games at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue. 

When will the Telugu Titans play their first game?

Telugu Titans will begin their campaign on December 02, 2023, against the Gujarat Giants at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. 

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Hyderabad?

The PKL 2023 will reach Hyderabad on January 19, 2024, with the first match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls. 

Where will the Telugu Titans’ matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

Telugu Titans’s matches in PKL 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India. 

Where can people livestream Telugu Titans’ matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream Telugu Titans’ matches in PKL 2023 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. 
First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

