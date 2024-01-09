Salaar box office collection Day 19: Prabhas' movie eyes Rs 400 cr target

Prabhas-starrer Salaar is heading towards the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office. After running strongly at the box office for 18 days, the movie managed to collect 395.65 crore.

It has outcompeted Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, released a day before Salaar. Dunki currently stands at Rs 217.97 crore net in India.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie currently stands at Rs 600.45 worldwide and it is still doing well at the box office.

Salaar box office collection day 19

As per Sacnilk report, the movie has collected around Rs 1 crore as of now and it can go up to Rs 2 crore on its 19th day.

The movie minted Rs 2.25 crore on day 18, this took the total collection of the movie to over Rs 600 crore mark.

Salaar was made with a budget of Rs 270 crore and it was directed by Prashanth Neel. It collected Rs 90.7 crore on its opening day. After the first week, the movie minted Rs 308 crore net, Rs 70.1 crore in its second week.

In an interview, while talking about the success of his Salaar movie, Prabhas said that he is humble and grateful for the love and support the audience showered on his movie.

About Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is a Telugu movie which is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and it is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. This is the first part of a two-part series and the second part is expected to be released next year.

The cast of the movie involved Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Tinnu Anand.

The movie was released in theatres on December 23, 2023, and the running time of the movie is 175 minutes.