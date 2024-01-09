7 OTT releases of this week: Here's the complete list of upcoming movies

The OTT platforms have drastically changed the experience of movie-watching. People can watch their favourite content sitting in the comfort of their homes. There are plenty of OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5, Jio Cinema, etc. uploading hundreds of movies in different genres.

If you are a movie geek and looking for some quality content, your search ends here. Here are the 7 upcoming OTT releases worth watching.

Echo

Echo is an American mini-series which revolves around Maya returning to her hometown to reconnect with her roots. The series is based on a Marvel character with the same name. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is produced by Marvel Studios, sharing the continuity of the franchise of the Universe. The movie stars Alaqua Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning and Devery Jacob in pivotal roles.

Release Date: January 11, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Killer Soup

Killer Soup is a Hindi black comedy thriller movie. The movie tells the story of Swathi Shetty, an aspiring chef, who plans to replace her husband, Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh. However, the plan didn't work leading her to a chaotic situation. The series stars Manoj Bapayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Anula Navlekar, and Anbuthasan in pivotal roles.

Release date: January 11, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Kota Bommali PS

Kota Bommali PS is a 2023 Indian Telugu-language movie which is directed by Teja Marni. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam movie Nayattu starring Srikanth, Rahul Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Shivani Rajashekar. The movie revolves around a police officer, accused of a crime he didn't commit.

Release date: January 11, 2024

Where to Watch: Aha

Mission Impossible 7

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is a 2023 American Spy action movie directed by Christopher McQuarrie. It is a sequel to Mission: Impossible – Fallout released in 2018. The movie majorly focuses on Ethan Hunt and his IMF team, and they all try to protect a new weapon that threatens humanity.

Release date: January 11, 2024

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The Legend of Human Season 3

The legend of Hanuman revolves around the story of Lord Hanuman and how he became the symbol of hope amid the darkness. The series shows Lord Mahadev incarnating as Hanuman to serve God Rama.

Release date: January 12, 2024

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Kerala Story

'The Kerala Story' is a Hindi-language drama movie directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in key roles.

Release date: January 12, 2024

Where to watch: Zee5

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon is an American epic Western drama which is directed and produced by Martin Scorsese and co-written by Eric Roth. The story is based on the 2017 non-fiction book David Grann. The movie depicts the story of Mollie Burkhart, a member of the Osage Nation, saving her community from murders caused by evil and greed.

Release date: January 12, 2024

Where to watch: Apple TV