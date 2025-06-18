Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Mission accomplished: Tom Cruise's MI 8 storms past $500 million globally

Mission accomplished: Tom Cruise's MI 8 storms past $500 million globally

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has officially soared past the $500 million mark at the global box office, cementing its place as one of 2025's biggest cinematic triumphs

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning'

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has smashed yet another significant milestone at the global box office. The movie exceeded Mission: Impossible I & III's global box office collection and is now on track to surpass the second movie, which is anticipated to take place this coming weekend. Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.
 
Next weekend, the movie will surpass Dead Reckoning's domestic collections and rank as the 6th highest-grossing entry in the series. As Tom Cruise’s final run as Ethan Hunt gathers steam, the film must maintain its box office momentum to close out the franchise on a high. Since he has been playing Ethan Hunt for around 29 years, it is a fond farewell for the fans. Furthermore, the audience is consistently impressed by Tom's thrilling stunts in these films.

Mission: Impossible 8 – Box office collection in India

In India, the Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning has raked in over ₹115 crore nett so far. Hitting Indian cinemas on May 17 – nearly a week before its global debut – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning stormed the box office, becoming the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India with a staggering ₹16.50 crore nett collection on its first day.
 
The Ormax Media report shared, “With three Hollywood films in this month’s Top 10 highest-grossing films like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Final Destination Bloodlines, and Thunderbolts, May 2025 has turned out to be a strongest month for Hollywood in India since July 2023 (the Oppenheimer-Barbie month), grossing ₹262 crore".  

Mission: Impossible 8 – Box office collection worldwide 

Mission: Impossible 8 made a healthy $21 million during its fourth weekend at the global box office. It outperformed Dead Reckoning Part One's $17.6 million fourth weekend revenue worldwide, dropping 48.3% from the previous weekend. Over 66 markets, it has reached the $340.5 million cume. With it added to the film's domestic total of $166.3 million, MI 8 has surpassed the $500 million mark. The global cume for the Final Reckoning is $506.8 million. Worldwide collection breakdown is:
 
North America – $166.3 million
 
International – $340.5 million
 
Worldwide – $506.8 million. 

Mission: Impossible 8: Cast and Crew 

Christopher McQuarrie, who co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen, is the director of the 2025 action spy movie Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. It is the 8th and last series of the Mission: Impossible film and the direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). 

 
 
Alongside Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett, Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in the movie. Hunt and his Impossible Mission Force team fight to stop the Entity, a rogue AI, from wreaking destruction on humans around the world in the movie.
 

 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

