Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked ahead of release; makers issue warning

Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked ahead of release; makers issue warning

As per the sources, parts of Prabhas's The Raja Saab teaser were leaked online ahead of official release today. After that, the makers warned of sharing any 'unauthorised' content official launch

Prabhas' The Raja Saab 2025

Prabhas' The Raja Saab 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Just days ahead of the teaser launch of Prabhas’ much-awaited film The Raja Saab, social media was set ablaze — not just with anticipation, but also controversy. A leak featuring a few stills and a reported 20-second clip from the film surfaced online, sparking alarm among both fans and the film’s makers. The teaser is officially set to drop on June 16, 2025.
 
The movie's crew released an official statement on X in response to the leak. Warning users not to post the leaked content on social media, the team said, “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from ‘The Raja Saab’ is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware (sic).” 

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab: Cast

Prabhas
 
Sanjay Dutt
Malavika Mohanan
Nidhhi Agerwal

Also Read

Prabhas' The Raja Saab 2025

Prabhas The Raja Saab final release date announced, teaser on June 16

Prabhas

Prabhas to marry Hyderabad businessman's daughter soon? Details here

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'; first look is out

Samay Project Services IPO Day 1 update

Samay Project Services Day 1 update: Subscription lags at 15%; GMP flat

Rapido News

Karnataka imposes ban on bike taxi service, Rapido launches bike parcel

Riddhi Kumar
Yogi Babu
Supreeth Reddy
Boman Irani
Zarina Wahab
Samuthirakani
Vennela Kishore
Brahmanandam
Nayanthara (special appearance in a song). 

Makers warned culprits leaking the video of the 'Raja Saab' teaser clips

As per the reports, many parts of the film have been re-shot. It is also stated that the post-production work has been going on for a long time. The makers recently disclosed that the teaser will be shown in a few theaters, which has increased the anticipation. Social media is already buzzing with the announcement, even if the schedule and list of sites are still being kept under wraps.
 
Earlier, declaring the news of the teaser the makers posted, "The dates of the REBEL FESTIVAL. Teaser on JUNE 16th at 10:52 AM Worldwide Grand Release-December 5th #Prabhas #TheRajaSaab #TheRajaSaabOnDec5th (sic)."  
 

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab: About the film

TG Vishwa Prasad produced the movie under the 'People Media Factory' banner. Thaman S. is the composer of the music, and Karthik Palani is the photographer. Prabhas plays the lead in The Raja Saab, with notable roles played by Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar. When the movie's first look poster was shown during Makar Sankranti last year, it generated a lot of interest among viewers. 
 
For Prabhas, who has primarily starred in action films in recent years, this movie represents a genre change. The Raja Saab will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam throughout India. On December 5, 2025, the movie will be released throughout India.
 

 

More From This Section

Rishabh Shetty, Kantara

Actor Rishab Shetty escapes unhurt as boat capsizes during Kantara-1 shoot

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 box office collection day 8: Akshay's movie crosses 200 cr

Thug Life box office collection day 8

Thug Life box office Day 8: Kamal Haasan film struggles to reach ₹50 crore

Kesari 2 OTT release

Kesari 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay's film online?

The Bengal Files teaser out

The Bengal Files teaser out: Vivek Agnihotri explores Bengal's 'dark past'

Topics : Baahubali Prabhas Indian film industry tamil film industry film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon