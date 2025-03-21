Friday, March 21, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mohanlal's Empuraan makes history in pre-sales, gears up for grand opening

Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan' trailer has already been released, and advance bookings are set to open from today, March 21, 2025, at 9:00 am. The official release date of Mohanlal's film is March 27

Mohanlal

Mohanlal. Photo: Instagram

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

L2 Empuraan Pre-Booking: With ‘L2: Empuraan’, the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer, ready to open its advance bookings from today, March 21, 2025, anticipation for the film is at an all-time high. Fans can not wait to see Mohanlal on the big screen as the official release date is just around one week away on March 27, 2025. 
 
In order to ensure that Empuraan reaches a wide audience throughout India and beyond, the trailer was released in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil,  Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.  
 

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan: Market study 

So far, Empuraan's pre-booking has been exceptional worldwide. Over Rs 12 crore in pre-sales worldwide have been recorded by industry tracker Sacnilk, setting a record for a Malayalam film released outside of India. Markets around the world, including Australia, have also posted remarkable numbers. Since Empuraan is the first IMAX movie in the state, its release marks a significant milestone in the Malayalam film industry. 
 
According to Sacnilk, the action thriller is predicted to earn between Rs 40 and Rs 50 crore on its first weekend around the globe, making it a huge box office hit. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and international actor Jerome Flynn are among the cast members.

All about the booking of Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the links on Mar 21 to the various booking platforms and commented, "All India bookings open now!!! Grab your tickets to watch the spectacle unfold in theatres across the world from 27/03/25! (sic)."
 
Online ticketing services are expected to encounter enormous traffic after fans were ecstatic by the announcement that advance booking would begin at 9:00 am on March 21. 
 
With just one week until its debut, Empuraan is predicted to make history at the box office, according to tracking website Sacnilk. The pre-sales of Rs 12 crore set a record for a Malayalam movie on the global stage.

L2: Empuraan: Overview 

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan serves as the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer. The trailer, released in the early hours of 20 March, has already created a massive buzz among fans. It teases the rise of Mohanlal's Stephen Nedumpally, positioning him as a formidable saviour.
 
The star cast of Empuraan features Mohanlal in the lead role and apart from it, it includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Suraj Venjaramoodu among others.
 

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

