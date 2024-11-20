Mufasa the Lion King Hindi trailer: SRK and Sons take over the voices

One of the most eagerly awaited films, Mufasa: The Lion King, is about to soar with a brand-new story that will take viewers back to the events leading up to Mufasa's rise to the throne. Even before its official debut, this epic drama is already making waves throughout India and is expected to break records.
We shall hear the voices of some of the most renowned celebrities from across the nation who have contributed their voices to this visual spectacle, a move that has captivated fans all over the country. In the Hindi-dubbed version, Shah Rukh Khan, alongwith his sons—Aryan Khan and AbRam—lend their voices to Mufasa, Simba, and young Mufasa, respectively, creating huge buzz for the epic movie in India.
Mufasa the Lion King: Trailer talk
Timon, Pumbaa, and other jungle characters have a lighthearted talk at the start of the video, but the young orphaned Mufasa does not look particularly pleased. Then he meets Taka, another cub. Since Taka is destined to become the next "maharaj [king]," his father counsels him to avoid the "awara [wanderer]" Mufasa.
Mufasa responds, "Mai to bas kho gaya hu, mai awara nahi." [I am simply lost; I am not a wanderer.] Next, we witness Mufasa and Taka's bond blossoming. The animals soon band together for a unique objective. The adult Mufasa is informed at the end that his time has finally arrived.
The trailer's makers posted it on YouTube with the message, "Hakuna Matata Mufasa! Humara naya naara! Prepare to see Mufasa: The Lion King in theaters starting on December 20.
Mufasa the Lion King: Insights
As the voices of Mufasa in Hindi and Telugu, respectively, Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu generated huge excitement and expectation for the movie. Arjun Das, a Tamil actor, has just been revealed as Mufasa's Tamil voice actor! The top talents from all over the nation were chosen because the producers knew what the crowd wanted. In addition to Mufasa's voice, the movie features the most well-known voices in these three languages for other important characters.
Mufasa: The Lion King (Hindi) cast
Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa
Aryan Khan as Simba
AbRam Khan as Mufasa (cub)
Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa
Meiyang Chang as Taka
Shreyas Talpade as Timon
Makarand Deshpande as Rafiki
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects
The next film starring Shah Rukh Khan is King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring his daughter Suhana Khan. Apart from that, Aryan Khan will make his directorial and creative debut with an untitled Bollywood series that has been formally confirmed by Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The show will only be accessible on Netflix when it premieres in 2025.