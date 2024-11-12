Business Standard
SRK threat case: Raipur lawyer arrested over Rs 50 lakh extortion call

The accused, Mohammad Faizan Khan, allegedly made a threat call to actor Shah Rukh Khan last week

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

A lawyer from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has been arrested for threatening Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and demanding Rs 50 lakh, police revealed this morning. The accused, Mohammad Faizan Khan, allegedly made a threat call to the actor last week but claimed that his mobile phone, used in the incident, had been stolen, reported NDTV.
 
Faizan Khan, who had filed a police complaint about the theft on November 2, failed to appear before the Mumbai Police, prompting his arrest. A case has been registered under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).  
 
 
Actor Shah Rukh Khan has faced similar threats in the past. Last October, following the blockbuster success of his films Pathaan and Jawan, the actor received a death threat, leading to a significant upgrade in his security cover. Mumbai Police granted him Y+ security, ensuring a team of six armed personnel accompanies him round the clock, compared to the previous two-person detail.  
 
The threat against Shah Rukh Khan comes amid a spate of similar incidents targeting his contemporary, Salman Khan. Last week, a 32-year-old man from Rajasthan was arrested in Karnataka for issuing a death threat to Salman Khan. This followed a chilling ultimatum from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who demanded the actor apologise at a temple for the 1998 blackbuck poaching case or pay Rs 5 crore. The Bishnoi community reveres the blackbuck as sacred.  
 

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

